Fred&Flo 2 Pack Moses Fitted Sheets Blue

Perfect
Bought a while ago, wash very well and fit perfectly
Great!
Not used yet but washed ready for baby arriving lovely colour n great quality for the price have bought other packs from Tesco also to have plenty of spares and all seem great :)
Bought as a gift
Bought these as a gift. Great value. Good quality.
Great value for the price
I bought this a few weeks back and it has washed fine and fits perfectly
Soft and snuggly
Bought as a gift for a friend, great value, good quality and received promptly
Would recommend to anyone
Bought these for my sons Moses basket and they wash up well and the quality is fantastic
Great Product
I bought these sheets for a moses basket for our first baby. The fit perfectly on the tiny mattress and they wash very well.
Average but great value for money
The fit is a little big but they feel quite soft good value for money
Great for price
Perfect fitting for my babies crib, nice and soft texture. Great value for money
Good
I'd highly recommend these as they're great! They also match my Moses basket :)