Fred&Flo 2 Pack Moses Fitted Sheets Blue

4.5(11)Write a review
Fred&Flo 2 Pack Moses Fitted Sheets Blue
£ 4.00
£2.00/each
  • Part of our Fred & Flo range, our 2pk Blue Moses Fitted Sheets are soft against your babies skin at bedtime. Made from 100% BCI cotton, these sheets will stay beautifully soft after every wash.
  • L75cm x W28cm.
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine washable

Information

Warnings

  • Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

Net Contents

2 x Moses Fitted Sheets

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect

5 stars

Bought a while ago, wash very well and fit perfectly

Great!

5 stars

Not used yet but washed ready for baby arriving lovely colour n great quality for the price have bought other packs from Tesco also to have plenty of spares and all seem great :)

Bought as a gift

4 stars

Bought these as a gift. Great value. Good quality.

Great value for the price

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks back and it has washed fine and fits perfectly

Soft and snuggly

5 stars

Bought as a gift for a friend, great value, good quality and received promptly

Would recommend to anyone

5 stars

Bought these for my sons Moses basket and they wash up well and the quality is fantastic

Great Product

5 stars

I bought these sheets for a moses basket for our first baby. The fit perfectly on the tiny mattress and they wash very well.

Average but great value for money

3 stars

The fit is a little big but they feel quite soft good value for money

Great for price

5 stars

Perfect fitting for my babies crib, nice and soft texture. Great value for money

Good

5 stars

I'd highly recommend these as they're great! They also match my Moses basket :)

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

