Tesco Coronation Chicken Sandwich Filler 450G

Tesco Coronation Chicken Sandwich Filler 450G
£ 2.20
£0.49/100g
1/9 of a pot (50g)
  • Energy453kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 905kJ / 217kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a seasoned mayonnaise with mango chutney, apricot, sultanas and spices.
  • 100% Chicken Breast Made with apricots and sultanas in a mild curry spiced mayonnaise
  • 100% Chicken Breast
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (37%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Mango Chutney, Apricot (4%), Sultanas (3.5%), Cornflour(Sulphur Dioxide), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Spices (Coriander, Cumin, Paprika, Fenugreek, Cayenne Pepper, Turmeric, Mustard Seed, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove), White Wine Vinegar (Sulphur Dioxide), Mustard Seed, Tomato Paste, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sunflower Oil, Gram Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Juice from Concentrate.

Mango Chutney contains: Mango, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Water, Ginger, Chilli.

Apricot contains: Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

9 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e Retail

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy905kJ / 217kcal453kJ / 109kcal
Fat14.2g7.1g
Saturates1.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate10.0g5.0g
Sugars7.3g3.6g
Fibre0.7g0.4g
Protein12.1g6.1g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

