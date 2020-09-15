By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.


Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 450G
£ 2.20
£0.49/100g
50g contains
  • Energy682kJ 165kcal
    8%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1363.20kJ (329.50kcal)

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheeses with onion and chives in Mayonnaise.
  • Cheese and Onion Sandwich Filler
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Mayonnaise (46%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (24%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (16%), White Onion (10%), Water, Chive.

Mayonnaise contains: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Dijon Mustard, White Wine Vinegar, Salt.

Dijon Mustard contains: Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Use by: see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA 50g serving contains
Energy1363.20kJ (329.50kcal)681.60kJ (164.75kcal)
Fat29.50g14.75g
Saturates9.40g4.70g
Carbohydrate5.50g2.75g
Sugars1.30g.65g
Fibre.60g.30g
Protein10.20g5.10g
Salt.98g.49g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

