Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich Filler 450G

- Energy682kJ 165kcal8%
- Fat14.8g21%
- Saturates4.7g24%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1363.20kJ (329.50kcal)
Product Description
- Mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheeses with onion and chives in Mayonnaise.
- Cheese and Onion Sandwich Filler
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Mayonnaise (46%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (24%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (16%), White Onion (10%), Water, Chive.
Mayonnaise contains: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Dijon Mustard, White Wine Vinegar, Salt.
Dijon Mustard contains: Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt.
Allergy Information
- Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Use by: see top of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A 50g serving contains
|Energy
|1363.20kJ (329.50kcal)
|681.60kJ (164.75kcal)
|Fat
|29.50g
|14.75g
|Saturates
|9.40g
|4.70g
|Carbohydrate
|5.50g
|2.75g
|Sugars
|1.30g
|.65g
|Fibre
|.60g
|.30g
|Protein
|10.20g
|5.10g
|Salt
|.98g
|.49g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020