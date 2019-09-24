By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Echo Falls Fruit Fusion Red 75Cl

£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcoholic Mixed Beverage
  • This refreshingly fruity wine has been expertly blended with natural flavours of Raspberry and Cassis. The taste is a perfect balance of red berry fruits combined with the ripe, juicy plum characters.
  • At Echo Falls our winemakers are passionate about creating new & exciting wines, including this new range of fruit fusions.
  • Wine of Great Britain
  • With raspberry & cassis natural flavours
  • Natural flavours with fruit extracts
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Medium-bodied with berry like flavours and a smooth finish

Region of Origin

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Accolade Wines

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

History

  • At Echo Falls, we are passionate about creating new and exciting products for you to try; from approachable wines, to fruit fusions, to vodka - and now, ProsEcho Falls! Perfect for a night in, or a night out, and ideal for sharing with friends.

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled or over ice for the perfect serve.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • www.echofallswine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Don't waste your money

1 stars

That's awful. Nothing near wine, that's just a cheap juice with artificial colours and flavours. I really advise you not to buy this.

absolutely stunning

5 stars

absolutely stunning easy drinking wine.... best ever and the price is a bargain!

Description of Wine is Not Clear

3 stars

I did not realize that this was a sweet wine until the case arrived. It is OK but not for regular consumption as a standard red wine. This fact needs to be made clearer on the description of the wind on the web site

Fruity heaven

5 stars

A sweet, very quaffable, raspberry flavoured wine ! At a great price !

Very new!

5 stars

A new wine. Very fruity and doesnt really taste like wine but it is excellent and a nice refreshing drink.

