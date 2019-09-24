Echo Falls Fruit Fusion Red 75Cl

Don't waste your money
That's awful. Nothing near wine, that's just a cheap juice with artificial colours and flavours. I really advise you not to buy this.
absolutely stunning
absolutely stunning easy drinking wine.... best ever and the price is a bargain!
Description of Wine is Not Clear
I did not realize that this was a sweet wine until the case arrived. It is OK but not for regular consumption as a standard red wine. This fact needs to be made clearer on the description of the wind on the web site
Fruity heaven
A sweet, very quaffable, raspberry flavoured wine ! At a great price !
Very new!
A new wine. Very fruity and doesnt really taste like wine but it is excellent and a nice refreshing drink.