Echo Fruit Rose Summer Berries 75Cl

Echo Fruit Rose Summer Berries 75Cl
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé British Wine
  • At Echo Falls we are passionate about creating new and exciting blends, so to find out more about our range, Join us on:
  • Facebook /echofallswine
  • Instagram /echo_falls
  • For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • This delicious Rosé has been delicately blended with natural flavours of summer berries. The result is a bright, fruity, refreshingly sweet Rosé; perfect for sharing with friends.
  • If you like this you'll love the rest of the Fruit Fusion range.
  • Go on, give em a go!
  • Wine of Great Britain
  • Alcoholic mixed beverage
  • Natural flavours with fruit extracts
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The result is a bright, fruity, refreshingly sweet Rosé

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best consumed within 3 days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled or over ice for the perfect serve.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Lovely super

3 stars

Lovely super

I like sweet wines but this one was not good. It t

2 stars

I like sweet wines but this one was not good. It tasted very artificial. Perhaps this wine would be "okay" for someone who enjoys the taste of artificial sugar but I won't be this buying again

Very fruity!

4 stars

If you like a sweet rose, then this is the one for you. Very strawberry like but when really chilled, is quite a nice thirst quenching wine.

Wintastic

5 stars

Best served when chilled. Great summer rose that can be enjoyed by all

very morish

5 stars

Im not a wine drinker so when i tried this wine with its fruit infusion i was very surprised and pleased how easy it was to drink , so much so that i ordered 6 cases of it . (I refer to it as alcoholic ribeana )

We've never tasted anything quite like it!

1 stars

If you like something reasonable then this isn't the drink for you. We weren't quite sure what the flavour was but it definitely wasn't tasting of fruit or wine. Our advice: Spend a bit more and get something else.

Poorly

1 stars

Regret owing to ill health not tried yet will do so once well again

Really Refreshing!

5 stars

A new wine. Very fruity and doesnt really taste like wine but it is excellent and a nice refreshing drink.

