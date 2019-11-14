Echo Fruit Rose Summer Berries 75Cl

Lovely super
I like sweet wines but this one was not good. It tasted very artificial. Perhaps this wine would be "okay" for someone who enjoys the taste of artificial sugar but I won't be this buying again
Very fruity!
If you like a sweet rose, then this is the one for you. Very strawberry like but when really chilled, is quite a nice thirst quenching wine.
Wintastic
Best served when chilled. Great summer rose that can be enjoyed by all
very morish
Im not a wine drinker so when i tried this wine with its fruit infusion i was very surprised and pleased how easy it was to drink , so much so that i ordered 6 cases of it . (I refer to it as alcoholic ribeana )
We've never tasted anything quite like it!
If you like something reasonable then this isn't the drink for you. We weren't quite sure what the flavour was but it definitely wasn't tasting of fruit or wine. Our advice: Spend a bit more and get something else.
Poorly
Regret owing to ill health not tried yet will do so once well again
Really Refreshing!
A new wine. Very fruity and doesnt really taste like wine but it is excellent and a nice refreshing drink.