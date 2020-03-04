By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vanish Gold Oxi Stain Remover White Powder 470G

4.5(24)Write a review
Vanish Gold Oxi Stain Remover White Powder 470G
£ 4.00
£8.52/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • For ingredients information: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • http://www.rb.com/responsibility/
  • Instant whites* + 30 sec stain removal**
  • *After 1 wash
  • Whites instantly whiter after 1 wash - even at 30º
  • Specifically developed to bring your whites back to life
  • Amazing stain removal in 30 seconds**
  • **For maximum speed and power pre-treat or soak
  • Powerful Oxi Action formula
  • Safe on everyday fabrics***. Chlorine-free formula.
  • ***Every day fabrics like cotton and polyester
  • Instantly whiter after 1 wash
  • Pack size: 470G

Information

Ingredients

>30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, <5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Zeolite, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal

Storage

Reclose lid after each use and keep Vanish in a cool dry place.Keep container dry in a cool place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash
  • Add with your detergent in the drawer:
  • For tough & dried-in stains x1 scoop
  • For normal stains x1/2 scoop
  • Just add one scoop in every wash
  • Pre-Treat
  • Mix 1/4 scoop of powder with 3/4 scoop of water
  • Apply mix on the stain
  • Rub the stain as needed
  • Clean & dry the scoop before placing back into tub
  • After pre-treat wash as usual
  • Soak
  • Add one scoop to 4 litres of water
  • 6h Max For Whites
  • For best results on stains rub before rinsing
  • 1 scoop = 60ml
  • After soaking wash as usual or rinse thoroughly
  • Usage Advice:
  • Always follow washing instructions on garment or fabric label.
  • Check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry.
  • For best results, it may be necessary to repeat part of the process.
  • Do not use on finished or coated surfaces - for example wood, metals etc.
  • Do not use on any garment or rug made of wool, silk or leather.
  • Do not soak fabrics with metal fasteners or flame-resistant finishes.
  • Do not expose pre-treated or soaked garments to sources of direct heat or direct sunlight before washing or rinsing thoroughly.
  • Do not contaminate the product in the tub.
  • Once mixed, do not leave solution in a sealed container. It will continue to give off oxygen and the container may build up pressure and may leak.

Warnings

  • VANISH Oxi Action Gold for Whites Powder.
  • Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide and Sodium Silicate.
  • Causes serious eye damage.
  • Causes skin irritation.
  • Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • Wear eye protection.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor.
  • IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell.
  • For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended.
  • DANGER

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • GB - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

470g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER VANISH Oxi Action Gold for Whites Powder. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide and Sodium Silicate. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. DANGER

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

24 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this product

5 stars

I use this product regularly for my little boys school white school uniform shirts. I just pop it in the pre wash drawer of the washing machine, select pre wash and they just come out lovely and clean and white. There is no worrying about items going grey and they smell fresh too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall good product

4 stars

Having a small child in our house, over the years we have tried various stain removers and whiteners. This definitely helps with some of the more stubborn stains. Soaking garments also helps to assist the cleaning process. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great whitening product

4 stars

I’ve been lucky enough to have been asked to trial Vanish Gold Stain Remover powder white. It has been able to remove tough stains in the wash without the need to pre soak. I’ve been really pleased with it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pearly whites

5 stars

With abit of a messy toddler in the house, on recent days back from school my daughters white shirts have been covered in paints and colouring. This worked a treat on removing the stains and restoring them back to normal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brighter whites

5 stars

I thought I would give Vanish Gold Stain Remover a try as my husband always seems to ignore the separate piles of washing I’ve created, you know the dark pile, mixed colours and the whites.... He’s forever putting whites in with the other piles only to leave my daughters sports bras a nasty grey colour. Now I wasn’t expecting miracles, the damage has already been done right, but it seems with using just a scoop full of the powder in the drawer with each white wash that the whites seems a lot brighter. My daughters white school shirts are glowing and it seems her sports bras aren’t the sad grey that they were, with each wash they seem to get whiter. I’m defo adding this to my white wash routine to keep our whites from looking sad and grey. I like that there is no smell and it comes with a little scoop to assist in getting the powder out the tub to the drawer, all in all a huge thumbs up from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

I have a toddler who wears white to school every day, and by the day if the day they are ridiculously dirty. I soak them in hot water with 3-4 scoops, then wash them with 2 scoops. To be honest they come out very white no stains and the smell lovely. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Whites are White again!

5 stars

I used half a scoop in with my detergent on a white wash. When I began hanging up the washing I was pleasantly surprised. My three sons wear a white polo shirt for school. They come home daily with stains such as lunch, pen & paint to name a few! Their polo shirts were clean & white! Even my old 'grey' granny knickers were back to pure white! Just like brand new! I would recommend this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for general white wash, not good for stains

3 stars

I really like Vanish. It’s great for towels or whites that are a bit dingy - throw two spoonfuls in the drum and wash and they come out much better. However, if you’re looking to get a specific stain out (or an old stain), it requires more than just soaking. Think lots of powder made into a paste and an awful lot of effort to get it out before it even goes in the wash. Definitely not as simple as it is on the ads! Also you have to be careful not to overfill the drum, else the powder won’t dissolve properly (it does dissolve better at higher temps). At lower temps it leaves a slight residue, which can be difficult for sensitive skin, especially because it has a warning on the side because of some of the ingredients (Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide and Sodium C-14-C16 Olefin Sulfonate) both which cause skin irritation. Awkwardly, the safety information says ‘do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing’. I was concerned that a lot of the ingredients contain phthalates (which is an endocrine disruptor) which is bad if you’re trying to get pregnant. You’d want to make sure that all your washing is rinsed thoroughly and don’t have any residue. Otherwise, if used properly, does a good job on maintaining your whites! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My clothes are instantly whiter

5 stars

This Vanish Oxi Action gold stain remover powder is fantastic, with having a busy household, there is always many stained clothes. It can be added to your wash or can be rubbed in you're clothes and left to soak into the fabric to lift the stains right out. It really is a brillaint stain remover and you can see your clothes instantly whiter. It also have a great scent and leave your clothes clean and fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good stuff!

4 stars

This stuff is great for white washes and trying to keep white clothes from going grey, clothes come out looking really bright and fresh. It is also good at removing stains including chocolate which my so got on his white top! The good thing is that it doesn’t seem to fade coloured clothes either too much but it may do more over time so best stick to the instructions. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

