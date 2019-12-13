Genius Blueberry Muffin 2 Pack

- Energy1486kJ 352kcal18%
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Gluten Free Blueberry Muffins
- Our Genius Story
- After years of searching for a great tasting gluten free bread for my gluten intolerant son and not finding it, I decided to rise to the challenge and create my own! Two broken ovens later, my solo kitchen quest for the perfect bread has evolved into a mission to make everything taste great from rolls to pancakes. Because everyone deserves marvellous muffins.
- Lucinda
- Bursting with berries and deliciously gluten free
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Caster Sugar, Free Range Egg, Vegetable Oil: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Blueberries (12%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Pineapple, Tapioca Starch, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerol, Water, Rice Starch, Maize Starch, Concentrated Fruit Juice: Grape, Dried Egg, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Free Range Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Sugar, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in cool dry place. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and defrost thoroughly before use. If purchased frozen defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours of defrost. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced & packed in the UK
Number of uses
Number of servings: 2; Serving size: 95g
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable
Return to
- Any Questions?
- Genius Foods Ltd.,
- 22 Northumberland Street,
- South West Lane,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 6JD.
- www.geniusglutenfree.com
- Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736
Net Contents
2 x Muffins
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Muffin (Typically 95g)
|% RI* per muffin
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1564kJ/370kcal
|1486kJ/352kcal
|18%
|Fat
|17.1g
|16.2g
|23%
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.6g
|8%
|Carbohydrates
|51.0g
|48.5g
|19%
|of which sugars
|27.1g
|25.7g
|29%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.6g
|3.4g
|7%
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.36g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
