Genius Blueberry Muffin 2 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Genius Blueberry Muffin 2 Pack
£ 2.00
£1.00/each
Each Muffin Contains:
  • Energy1486kJ 352kcal
    18%
  • Fat16.2g
    23%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars25.7g
    29%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Blueberry Muffins
  • Our Genius Story
  • After years of searching for a great tasting gluten free bread for my gluten intolerant son and not finding it, I decided to rise to the challenge and create my own! Two broken ovens later, my solo kitchen quest for the perfect bread has evolved into a mission to make everything taste great from rolls to pancakes. Because everyone deserves marvellous muffins.
  • Lucinda
  • Bursting with berries and deliciously gluten free
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Caster Sugar, Free Range Egg, Vegetable Oil: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Blueberries (12%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Pineapple, Tapioca Starch, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerol, Water, Rice Starch, Maize Starch, Concentrated Fruit Juice: Grape, Dried Egg, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Free Range Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Sugar, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in cool dry place. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and defrost thoroughly before use. If purchased frozen defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours of defrost. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced & packed in the UK

Number of uses

Number of servings: 2; Serving size: 95g

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.
  • www.geniusglutenfree.com
  • Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736

Net Contents

2 x Muffins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Muffin (Typically 95g)% RI* per muffin
Energy kJ/kcal1564kJ/370kcal1486kJ/352kcal18%
Fat17.1g16.2g23%
of which saturates1.7g1.6g8%
Carbohydrates51.0g48.5g19%
of which sugars27.1g25.7g29%
Fibre1.6g1.5g
Protein3.6g3.4g7%
Salt0.38g0.36g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

