By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Daura Gluten Free Beer 4 X 330 Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Daura Gluten Free Beer 4 X 330 Ml
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gluten-Free Lager Beer
  • www.mwv.com
  • The world's most award-winning gluten-free beer
  • Beverage Testing Institute - Gold - 2012
  • iTQi - Superior taste award 2013
  • Free From Food Awards - Gluten-free beer highly commended - 2013, 2014
  • Great taste 2014
  • The International Beer Challenge - Silver - 2014
  • World Beer Awards Europe - Gold - 2014
  • Foods you can 2014 Winner - Free From Food People's Choice Award
  • Free From eating out awards 2014, Food manufactured for food service commended
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley
  • Free From: Gluten

ABV

5.4% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Bottle.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • C.C. Damm S.L.,
  • Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • C.C. Damm S.L.,
  • Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Jus-Rol Gluten Free Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 280G

£ 2.00
£0.71/100g

Genius Gluten Free Triple Seeded Farmhouse Loaf 535G

£ 2.50
£0.47/100g

Tesco Easy Oats Golden Syrup Porridge 10 X39g

£ 1.00
£0.26/100g

Stella Artois Gluten Free 4 X 330Ml

£ 4.50
£3.41/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here