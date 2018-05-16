Daura Gluten Free Beer 4 X 330 Ml

Product Description
- Gluten-Free Lager Beer
- The world's most award-winning gluten-free beer
- Beverage Testing Institute - Gold - 2012
- iTQi - Superior taste award 2013
- Free From Food Awards - Gluten-free beer highly commended - 2013, 2014
- Great taste 2014
- The International Beer Challenge - Silver - 2014
- World Beer Awards Europe - Gold - 2014
- Foods you can 2014 Winner - Free From Food People's Choice Award
- Free From eating out awards 2014, Food manufactured for food service commended
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
- Free From: Gluten
ABV
5.4% vol
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Bottle.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- C.C. Damm S.L.,
- Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- C.C. Damm S.L.,
- Barcelona,
- Spain.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
