Frugo Blue Lemonade 250Ml

wowie
This is by far one of my favourite drinks, but its alot nicer with 2 shots of kraken lol
Water, Sugar, Juices from Concentrated Fruit Juices: Apple (14, 7%), Lemon (5, 0%), Blackcurrant (0, 1%), Blueberry (0, 1%), Raspberry (0, 1%), Flavouring, Stabilizers: Gum Arabic, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin, Pectins, Colouring: Brilliant Blue FCF, Made from Concentrated Fruit Juices (Fruit Juices content min. 20%)
Keep closed bottle in a cool place, protect against sunlight. After opening store in the refrigerator for no longer than 48 hours.Best before: for the date and batch number see the top of the bottle.
250ml
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy value
|160 kJ / 38 kcal
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|of which saturates
|<0,1 g
|Carbohydrate
|9,2 g
|of which sugars
|9,0 g
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|Salt
|0 g
