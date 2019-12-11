By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Frugo Blue Lemonade 250Ml

5(1)
Frugo Blue Lemonade 250Ml
£ 0.65
£0.26/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-carbonated drink with multifruit flavour.
  • Possible sediment is natural.
  • Cool the skull
  • Pasteurized
  • Pack size: 250ml

Water, Sugar, Juices from Concentrated Fruit Juices: Apple (14, 7%), Lemon (5, 0%), Blackcurrant (0, 1%), Blueberry (0, 1%), Raspberry (0, 1%), Flavouring, Stabilizers: Gum Arabic, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin, Pectins, Colouring: Brilliant Blue FCF, Made from Concentrated Fruit Juices (Fruit Juices content min. 20%)

Keep closed bottle in a cool place, protect against sunlight. After opening store in the refrigerator for no longer than 48 hours.Best before: for the date and batch number see the top of the bottle.

  • Best served chilled.
  • Shake before opening.

  • FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzow.

250ml

Typical Valuesin 100 ml
Energy value160 kJ / 38 kcal
Fat <0,5 g
of which saturates <0,1 g
Carbohydrate 9,2 g
of which sugars 9,0 g
Protein <0,5 g
Salt 0 g

wowie

5 stars

This is by far one of my favourite drinks, but its alot nicer with 2 shots of kraken lol

