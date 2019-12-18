Braun Thermometer Digital Stick

Awful accuracy
I've had this thermometer for 8 months. My daughter has had several temperatures in that time frame as have I and I can honestly say I wouldn't trust this as far as I can throw it. Readings differ a whole degree and reads far too low when my daughter feels like an oven it reads 36.6, 37.2 and then 37.8 in the space of 2 minutes. I am a paediatric nurse and I know when children have temperatures and this is awful. I guess you get what you pay for an I've now bought a tympanic thermometer to keep my mind at ease and make sure my daughter receives anti pyretics when needed. Avoid.
Does what it is supposed to!
Good easy to use thermometer. Read quickly and you can see if temperature is elevated easily.
Great thermometer
I bought this to check the temperature of my newborn son especially after his injections. This has been really good Value for money compared to others and I particularly like the way it lights up to indicate whether the temperature is ok or not.
Excellent Features
I brought this Braun Stick Thermometer for my 3 month old and it is the best thing I've ever brought. Its small, light and very Easy to use :)
Hood item
It is very good and very simple to use. Good price to.
Simple and quick!
This thermometer is very simple to use. The three traffic light colours help to analyse the end results and it really does take the temperature in 10 seconds, which is great for young babies. I've already wasted money on other thermometers but I am really pleased with this one.
Braun- Thermometer
I have bought this two weeks ago, so far working fine. Very easy to use under-arm. The thermometer beeps once the temperature is recorded ensuring it isn't removed and read too soon.
Easy to use
Very easy to use, accurate and overall great choice.
Great thermometer
Great thermometer. Its alot smaller than I thought it would be so even better.