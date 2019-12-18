By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Braun Thermometer Digital Stick

4.5(9)Write a review
£ 11.50
£11.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Age Precision™ Digital Thermometer
  • Age adjustable digital thermometer stick
  • Memory recalls the last temperature reading
  • 2-years warranty
  • Age-adjustable for the whole family. Because the definition of fever changes with age.
  • Age Precision™ Thermometer with colour-coded display.
  • Professional accuracy*. Fast 8 second reading**
  • Clinical research shows the definition of fever changes with age1.
  • What is a normal body temperature in a 4 year old may be regarded as fever in a newborn. Braun Age Precision Thermometer helps you interpret temperature based on age in 3 simple steps:
  • 1 Press 'Age Precision' button to select the age
  • 2 Take measurement
  • 3 Assess the temperature with colour coded display
  • Age Precision is optimised for underarm measurement.
  • * ± 0.1ºC between 35.5ºC and 42ºC.
  • **Refers to the shortest reading time achieved in clinical studies.
  • 1 Herzog L, Phillips S, Addressing Concerns About Fever.
  • Clinical Pediatrics. 2011; 50(#5); 383-390
  • A handy age-adjustable thermometer that helps you understand your child's temperature
  • Age Precision™ age adjustment
  • Colour coded LCD to help interpret temperature
  • Large LCD screen
  • Separate Age Precision™ button
  • Separate switch-on button
  • Gentle flexible tip
  • Fast 8 second reading
  • Professional accuracy
  • Sound fever alarm
  • Last reading memory recall
  • Smart silver blue design
  • BPA and latex free - child safe
  • Braun digital stick thermometers bring you all of the quality, accuracy and innovation of the Braun brand but in a smaller product.
  • Now with new Age Precision™ technology, this Braun digital stick thermometer helps you interpret your child's temperature even more accurately, based on the age of the child, to give you additional reassurance.
  • How does Age Precision™ technology work?
  • It couldn't be easier. Simply select your child's age and the colour coded display will help you understand the temperature reading based on the age of your child.
  • With new Age Precision™ technology, you can take and interpret the temperature of a child or any family member in three simple steps:
  • Step 1
  • Set your child's age with the Age Precision button.
  • Step 2
  • Take the temperature. A reading is taken in 8 seconds and confirmed with a beep.
  • Step 3
  • The colour coded display will help you understand and interpret the results and act accordingly - green (normal temperature), yellow (elevated temperature) and red (high temperature).
  • Advice on fever
  • Fever Advice
  • As a parent, you know how important it is to have information you can trust. Here, you'll find helpful resources to assist you in body temperature monitoring for your child from the No. 1 brand recommended by doctors and pediatricians.*
  • We tell you more about monitoring and interpreting your child's temperature and how our new Age Precision™ technology can help you do this, to take the guesswork out of taking temperature and bring you additional reassurance.
  • We hope you find this information helpful as you learn more about what makes Braun your professional partner when it comes to monitoring your family's body temperature.
  • * No. 1 in awareness, usage and recommendation. Source: Ipsos, online study among n=802 GPs and Pediatricians in four European markets (n=200 each in GE, UK, FR, NL), fielded May-June 2012
  • Flexible tip
  • BPA free
  • 2 year guarantee

Information

Produce of

Made in PRC

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kaz Europe Sàrl,
  • Place Chauderon 18,
  • CH-1003 Lausanne,
  • Switzerland.

Return to

  • www.brauntherms.com

9 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful accuracy

1 stars

I've had this thermometer for 8 months. My daughter has had several temperatures in that time frame as have I and I can honestly say I wouldn't trust this as far as I can throw it. Readings differ a whole degree and reads far too low when my daughter feels like an oven it reads 36.6, 37.2 and then 37.8 in the space of 2 minutes. I am a paediatric nurse and I know when children have temperatures and this is awful. I guess you get what you pay for an I've now bought a tympanic thermometer to keep my mind at ease and make sure my daughter receives anti pyretics when needed. Avoid.

Does what it is supposed to!

5 stars

Good easy to use thermometer. Read quickly and you can see if temperature is elevated easily.

Great thermometer

5 stars

I bought this to check the temperature of my newborn son especially after his injections. This has been really good Value for money compared to others and I particularly like the way it lights up to indicate whether the temperature is ok or not.

Excellent Features

5 stars

I brought this Braun Stick Thermometer for my 3 month old and it is the best thing I've ever brought. Its small, light and very Easy to use :)

Hood item

5 stars

It is very good and very simple to use. Good price to.

Simple and quick!

5 stars

This thermometer is very simple to use. The three traffic light colours help to analyse the end results and it really does take the temperature in 10 seconds, which is great for young babies. I've already wasted money on other thermometers but I am really pleased with this one.

Braun- Thermometer

4 stars

I have bought this two weeks ago, so far working fine. Very easy to use under-arm. The thermometer beeps once the temperature is recorded ensuring it isn't removed and read too soon.

Easy to use

4 stars

Very easy to use, accurate and overall great choice.

Great thermometer

5 stars

Great thermometer. Its alot smaller than I thought it would be so even better.

