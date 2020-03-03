By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics Butterfly Can Opener

4(14)Write a review
Tesco Basics Butterfly Can Opener
£ 0.50
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Butterfly can opener
  • Stainless steel construction
  • Integrated bottle opener
  • Make light work of opening tin cans with this Tesco Basics butterfly can opener. With a stainless steel construction, this can opener features an integrated bottle opener in the handle.

Information

14 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Absolute RUBBISH!.... Became harder & harder to tu

1 stars

Absolute RUBBISH!.... Became harder & harder to turn, then butterfly snapped right off on my 5th can. This type of butterfly can opener is usually long lasting. So tesco must be sourcing from a very incompetent manufacturer. Search elsewhere for this same type, but look especially for the ones which have *square ends* on the butterfly (not round ends), as the square ended ones generally last for years and only cost about £1. Would have rating it zero - if that was possible!

Bought this very recently and has Fallen apart aft

1 stars

Bought this very recently and has Fallen apart after opening only a few tins. Really really poor quality but very cheap so what do you expect.

Does the job

4 stars

Does the job, maybe a little difficult for an elder person on someone with limited strength but other than that ideal for what it is

Excellent one!

5 stars

I"ve been using this for few weeks, had bad experience before with expensive tin openers. This one..cost effective and very good to use. It seems like I don't have to buy any more tin opener in future!

A simple can opener that works!

4 stars

I ordered 10 can openers, chose the click and collect option and was very pleased with the service.

Can opener

5 stars

Only 50p and works a treat ... basic, simple and works

Basic, good price

3 stars

Good price and handy having a bottle opener as part of the handle.

Ideal for camping.

4 stars

I actually bought 2 of these for a recent camping trip. Very good value.

Great product

5 stars

simple and effective. Feels sturdy enough. Is dead cheap. You can't go wrong

Does what it says to open the Tin

4 stars

Not all tins have a 'ring pull' so needed a tin opener. This easily does the job.

