Tesco Basics Butterfly Can Opener

Absolute RUBBISH!.... Became harder & harder to turn, then butterfly snapped right off on my 5th can. This type of butterfly can opener is usually long lasting. So tesco must be sourcing from a very incompetent manufacturer. Search elsewhere for this same type, but look especially for the ones which have *square ends* on the butterfly (not round ends), as the square ended ones generally last for years and only cost about £1. Would have rating it zero - if that was possible!
Bought this very recently and has Fallen apart after opening only a few tins. Really really poor quality but very cheap so what do you expect.
Does the job, maybe a little difficult for an elder person on someone with limited strength but other than that ideal for what it is
I"ve been using this for few weeks, had bad experience before with expensive tin openers. This one..cost effective and very good to use. It seems like I don't have to buy any more tin opener in future!
I ordered 10 can openers, chose the click and collect option and was very pleased with the service.
Only 50p and works a treat ... basic, simple and works
Good price and handy having a bottle opener as part of the handle.
I actually bought 2 of these for a recent camping trip. Very good value.
simple and effective. Feels sturdy enough. Is dead cheap. You can't go wrong
Not all tins have a 'ring pull' so needed a tin opener. This easily does the job.