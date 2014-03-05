By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rescue Blackcurrant Pastilles 50G

image 1 of Rescue Blackcurrant Pastilles 50G
£ 5.89
£11.78/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Rescue Pastilles Soothing blackcurrant flavoured pastilles with flower essences & sweetener
  • Excessive consumption may produce a laxative effect.
  • Alcohol free
  • Pastilles with sweetener
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agents (Sorbitol, Maltitol, Isomalt), Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Natural Flavouring (Blackcurrant), Acid (Citric Acid), Red Cabbage Extract, Elderberry Concentrate, Black Carrot Extract, Sweetener (Xylitol), Glazing Agent (Palm Kernel Oil, Beeswax), Flower Essences (Helianthemum Nummularium, Clematis Vitalba, Impatiens Glandulifera, Prunus Cerasifera, Ornithogalum Umbellatum (Rescue®))

Storage

Do not store above 25°CBest before end: see side

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • To use: Chew one pastille as required.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach and sight of children

Name and address

  • Bach Flower Remedies Limited,
  • Wimbledon,
  • SW19 8UH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bach Flower Remedies Limited,
  • Wimbledon,
  • SW19 8UH,
  • UK.
  • www.rescueremedy.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 841kJ/201kcal
Fat <0.5g
Of which saturates <0.5g
Carbohydrate 50g
Of which Sugars 0g
Of which Polyols 50g
Protein 1.1g
Salt 0.60g

Safety information

Keep out of reach and sight of children

