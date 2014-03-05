Rescue Blackcurrant Pastilles 50G
- Rescue Pastilles Soothing blackcurrant flavoured pastilles with flower essences & sweetener
- Excessive consumption may produce a laxative effect.
- Alcohol free
- Pastilles with sweetener
- Pack size: 50G
Bulking Agents (Sorbitol, Maltitol, Isomalt), Gelling Agent (Gum Arabic), Natural Flavouring (Blackcurrant), Acid (Citric Acid), Red Cabbage Extract, Elderberry Concentrate, Black Carrot Extract, Sweetener (Xylitol), Glazing Agent (Palm Kernel Oil, Beeswax), Flower Essences (Helianthemum Nummularium, Clematis Vitalba, Impatiens Glandulifera, Prunus Cerasifera, Ornithogalum Umbellatum (Rescue®))
Do not store above 25°CBest before end: see side
Made in Switzerland
- To use: Chew one pastille as required.
- Keep out of reach and sight of children
- Bach Flower Remedies Limited,
- Wimbledon,
- SW19 8UH,
- UK.
- www.rescueremedy.co.uk
50g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|841kJ/201kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|Of which saturates
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|50g
|Of which Sugars
|0g
|Of which Polyols
|50g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.60g
