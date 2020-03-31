By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tchibo Family Roasted Ground Coffee 250G

2.5(4)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Family Burnt Ground Coffee
  • Fresh aroma
  • Intensity - 6
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Burnt Ground Coffee

Storage

Once opened, keep in tightly closed packaging, in dry and cool place.Best before: see bottom of packaging.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: Put 9g (2 teaspoons) of coffee in a cup, pour 150ml of hot, but not boiling, water.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • Essex,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • Essex,
  • CO12 4PT.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml of coffee prepared as directed:
Energy 10kJ/ 2kcal
Fat 0.1g
(of which saturates <0.1g)
Carbohydrate <0.1g
(of which sugars <0.1g)
Fibre 0.3g
Protein 0.2g
Salt <0.02g

4 Reviews

Tastes and smells like what?, bark chips?,saw dust

1 stars

Tastes and smells like what?, bark chips?,saw dust?, just a brown powder, not even a memory of coffee. If it has coffee DNA what did they do to it ? A waste of hot water.

NOT MY CUP OF COFFEE

1 stars

This being only a little more than half the price of the coffees I usually buy, I ordered it entirely out of curiousity to see what was being offered at this price. I expected the worst, and wasn't disappointed. It neither smelt nor tasted anything like coffee should, at least in my experience. The odd cheap coffee i've bought in the past was invariably weak, so I made up my first mug with en extra 33% of grounds (which, of course, means it's not as cheap as it looks). I am quite unable to describe the taste, except to say that, to my palate, it had a distinct nutty element, and was on the sweet side of neutral. The aroma was similar. On sniffing the newly-open packet, I didn't immediately think "Ahh ! Coffee". There is nothing on the packet to indicate bean type, additional constituents or country of origin, except the words "produced in Germany", which I feel to be at best dissimulatory. I'd really have liked to know exactly what I was drinking... I'd never before come across the name Tchibo, but it turns out that it's very big in Germany (see Wikipedia). Lots of people over there must like it, therefore, so possibly you will, too. But it's not my cup of coffee. Back to Taylors.

Very mild

3 stars

Lovely scented coffee but it is not strong coffee. Great price

very good and strong flavour

5 stars

best coffee, its very flavourful and it is one of the strongest coffee nations favourite (Germany). would recommend to try it and see if you like it.

