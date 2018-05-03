Fred&Flo 2 Pack Cotbed Fitted Sheets Pink

Great Fit
I always buy tesco sheets as the quality is always excellent and they fie well so had no qualms about getting cot sheets for our new granddaughter’s cot they are perfect as I expected.
Great colour and fits well
Sheets are a lovely shade of pink, and fit my daughters cot bed mattress very well. Have washed well so far. Very happy with them.
Little girl bed
Lovely and soft for my daughters transition from cot to bed, fab product!
Good quality product
Lovely quality at a good price. Love the little printed designs. Fit very well into toddler bed. Soft and breathable
Nice and soft
Does what it says on the can. Not exactly the same pink.
Gorgeous colour
Loved the colour pink and feels like good quality.
Cot sheets
I ordered a pair of pink cot bed sheets for my baby girls bed and there great I love the colour!
Great value
Lovely sheets, good quality and nice and soft for my daughters cot bed.
Very sturdy beautiful cot bed
I bought this cot bed a month ago and it was so easy to put up and looks stunning in my daughters bedroom. Very sturdy and well made.
Cosy cot sheets
I bought these sheets for my daughter who lives in Australia and cannot find fitted soft cot sheets out there. Mother and baby are both very pleased with them