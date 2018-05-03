By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo 2 Pack Cotbed Fitted Sheets Pink

5(45)Write a review
£ 8.00
£4.00/each
Information

Produce of

Produced in Pakistan

Preparation and Usage

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

Warnings

  • Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x Cotbed Fitted Sheets

Safety information

View more safety information

45 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Fit

5 stars

I always buy tesco sheets as the quality is always excellent and they fie well so had no qualms about getting cot sheets for our new granddaughter’s cot they are perfect as I expected.

Great colour and fits well

5 stars

Sheets are a lovely shade of pink, and fit my daughters cot bed mattress very well. Have washed well so far. Very happy with them.

Little girl bed

5 stars

Lovely and soft for my daughters transition from cot to bed, fab product!

Good quality product

5 stars

Lovely quality at a good price. Love the little printed designs. Fit very well into toddler bed. Soft and breathable

Nice and soft

4 stars

Does what it says on the can. Not exactly the same pink.

Gorgeous colour

5 stars

Loved the colour pink and feels like good quality.

Cot sheets

5 stars

I ordered a pair of pink cot bed sheets for my baby girls bed and there great I love the colour!

Great value

5 stars

Lovely sheets, good quality and nice and soft for my daughters cot bed.

Very sturdy beautiful cot bed

5 stars

I bought this cot bed a month ago and it was so easy to put up and looks stunning in my daughters bedroom. Very sturdy and well made.

Cosy cot sheets

5 stars

I bought these sheets for my daughter who lives in Australia and cannot find fitted soft cot sheets out there. Mother and baby are both very pleased with them

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

