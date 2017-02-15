Fred&Flo 2 Pack Moses Fitted Sheets Pink

Good buy!
Nice soft sheets which fit really well, at a bargain price... really can't grumble!
Very pretty sheets
Bought to go on the pram mattress. They fit perfectly & everyone comments how pretty they are
Good value for money
I bought these for my moses basket and they fit perfectly. I have only washed them once so far but they seem to be in good condition.
Great price and good quality
These sheets are soft, they washed well and they're an excellent fit. Only slight downside is I thought they'd be more of a baby pink but they're almost bubblegum pink but for £2.50 you can't go wrong.
great product
Very good fit. Good value for money and good quality.
Excellent quality
I bough this for my granddaughter and what a bargain! Lovely and soft and washes well.
great service
Great service quick delivery sheet is nice and soft
Great as expected
Lovely sheets Wash well Lovely colour! Good value for money