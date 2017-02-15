By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo 2 Pack Moses Fitted Sheets Pink

4.5(8)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.00/each
  • Tesco Moses 2 Fitted Sheets White, Tesco Moses 2 Fitted Sheets Pink
  • 100% COTTON
  • L75cm x W28cm.
  • Machine washable

Information

Produce of

Produced in Pakistan

Preparation and Usage

  • WASH BAFORE USE WASH SIMILAR COLOR TOGETHER COLOR SAFE DETERGENTS RECOMMENDED IRON ON REVERSE FOR A PRISTINE FINISH IF REQUIRED
  • MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE 40 C GENTLE WASH DO NOT BLEACH TUMBLE DRY LOW HEAT IRON WARM DO NOT DRY CLEAN

Warnings

  • Keep away from fire. Do not let your baby overheat. Please retain this information for future reference.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x Moses Fitted Sheets

Safety information

View more safety information

Good buy!

5 stars

Nice soft sheets which fit really well, at a bargain price... really can't grumble!

Very pretty sheets

5 stars

Bought to go on the pram mattress. They fit perfectly & everyone comments how pretty they are

Good value for money

4 stars

I bought these for my moses basket and they fit perfectly. I have only washed them once so far but they seem to be in good condition.

Great price and good quality

4 stars

These sheets are soft, they washed well and they're an excellent fit. Only slight downside is I thought they'd be more of a baby pink but they're almost bubblegum pink but for £2.50 you can't go wrong.

great product

4 stars

Very good fit. Good value for money and good quality.

Excellent quality

5 stars

I bough this for my granddaughter and what a bargain! Lovely and soft and washes well.

great service

5 stars

Great service quick delivery sheet is nice and soft

Great as expected

5 stars

Lovely sheets Wash well Lovely colour! Good value for money

