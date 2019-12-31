By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goplana Grzeski Gofree Wafer Plus Vanilla & Chocolate 33G

Goplana Grzeski Gofree Wafer Plus Vanilla & Chocolate 33G
£ 0.50
£1.52/100g

Product Description

  • Wafer with vanilla - chocolate flavoured cream and hazelnut pieces.
  • Pack size: 33g

Information

Ingredients

Palm Fat, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate Powder 7.3% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat - Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring), Hazelnuts 3.9%, Cacao Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Starch, Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Flavourings, Vanilla Stick Powder (0.01%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place.Best before end: (date and batch number see the stamp)

Number of uses

Package of 33g contains 1 portion of product

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.colian.pl

Net Contents

33g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of productper portion 33 g (1 wafer)
Energy 2298 kJ / 550 kcal758 kJ / 182 kcal
Fat 32 g10 g
of which saturates 15 g5,0 g
Carbohydrate 56 g19 g
of which sugars 29 g9,6 g
Protein 8,8 g2,9 g
Salt 0,33 g0,11 g
Package of 33g contains 1 portion of product--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

