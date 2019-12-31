Goplana Grzeski Gofree Wafer Plus Vanilla & Chocolate 33G

Product Description
- Wafer with vanilla - chocolate flavoured cream and hazelnut pieces.
- Pack size: 33g
Information
Ingredients
Palm Fat, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate Powder 7.3% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat - Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring), Hazelnuts 3.9%, Cacao Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Starch, Maltodextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Flavourings, Vanilla Stick Powder (0.01%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Keep in a dry and cool place.Best before end: (date and batch number see the stamp)
Number of uses
Package of 33g contains 1 portion of product
Name and address
- Colian sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zdrojowa 1,
- 62-860 Opatówek,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.colian.pl
Net Contents
33g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of product
|per portion 33 g (1 wafer)
|Energy
|2298 kJ / 550 kcal
|758 kJ / 182 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|10 g
|of which saturates
|15 g
|5,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|19 g
|of which sugars
|29 g
|9,6 g
|Protein
|8,8 g
|2,9 g
|Salt
|0,33 g
|0,11 g
|-
|-
