Tesco Easter Doug The Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Figure 200G

Tesco Easter Doug The Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Figure 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1190kJ 285kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates10.7g
    54%
  • Sugars25.5g
    28%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2381kJ / 571kcal

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate dinosaur decorated with dark chocolate, white chocolate and green coloured decoration.
  • TRIPLE CHOCOLATE
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (97%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (50g)
Energy2381kJ / 571kcal1190kJ / 285kcal
Fat35.3g17.7g
Saturates21.4g10.7g
Carbohydrate55.6g27.8g
Sugars51.0g25.5g
Fibre1.1g0.6g
Protein7.1g3.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

