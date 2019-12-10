King Cobra 750Ml
- Beer.
- Cobra Foundation Founded in 2005
- Providing support for communities in South Asia
- King Cobra has bold malt and hops notes, with a balanced fruitiness and full mouth feel. It is double fermented in the bottle, a process normally reserved for fine Trappist ales giving it a super-premium, full-bodied taste and pleasant, hazy appearance. Served in a champagne style bottle, at 7.5% ABV, King Cobra is perfect for sharing with friends over any cuisine.
- 101 Quality Award Medals at Monde Selection Awards across the Cobra Range, making it one of the most awarded beers in the world
- Lord Karan Bilimoria founded Cobra Beer in 1989 to create a drink that had the smoothness of an ale and the refreshment of a lager. The Cobra range is brewed with a complex recipe and lower carbonation to perfectly accompany all food.
- King Cobra, 7.5% Double Fermented Premium Lager
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
ABV
7.5% vol
Country
Belgium
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool place.Best Before End: see bottle base.
Produce of
Brewed and bottled at the Rodenbach Brewery in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled for:
- Cobra Beer Partnership Ltd.,
- 137 High St.,
- Burton-on-Trent,
- DE14 1JZ,
- UK.
Distributor address
- In Republic of Ireland:
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
Return to
- Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate UK only)
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
