Kielecki Mayonnaise 310Ml
- Mayonnaise with a fat content of 71,2%
- Product packed in protective atmosphere.
- The company has a certified Food Safety Management System conforming to ISO 22000, and Quality System Management conforming to ISO 9001
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 310ml
Rapeseed Oil, Mustard (Water, Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Herbs), Water, Eggs' Yolks (7, 0%), Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Aroma
- Contains Eggs
Store at a temperature between 0°C and 20°C in a clean, dry, dark or dimly lit space.Best before: date on the lid.
- Wytwórcza Spóldzielnia Pracy ,,Spolem'',
- 25-726 Kielce,
- ul. Mielczarskiego 93-95,
- Poland.
|Typical Values
|100ml contains average:
|Energy
|630kcal / 2594 kJ
|Protein
|1,7g
|Carbohydrate
|2,3g
|Fat
|68,1g
