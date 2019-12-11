By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kielecki Mayonnaise 310Ml
£ 1.40
£0.45/100ml

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with a fat content of 71,2%
  • Product packed in protective atmosphere.
  • The company has a certified Food Safety Management System conforming to ISO 22000, and Quality System Management conforming to ISO 9001
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 310ml

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Mustard (Water, Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Herbs), Water, Eggs' Yolks (7, 0%), Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Aroma

Allergy Information

  • Contains Eggs

Storage

Store at a temperature between 0°C and 20°C in a clean, dry, dark or dimly lit space.Best before: date on the lid.

Name and address

  • Wytwórcza Spóldzielnia Pracy ,,Spolem'',
  • 25-726 Kielce,
  • ul. Mielczarskiego 93-95,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wspspolem.com.pl

Net Contents

310ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml contains average:
Energy 630kcal / 2594 kJ
Protein 1,7g
Carbohydrate 2,3g
Fat 68,1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

