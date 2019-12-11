By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kujawski Extra Virgin Rapeseed Oil 1 Litre

Kujawski Extra Virgin Rapeseed Oil 1 Litre
£ 2.10
£0.21/100ml

Product Description

  • Rapeseed oil from the first pressing, cold filtered
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

100% Refined Rapeseed Oil from the First Pressing, Cold-Filtered

Storage

Store in a cool and dark place.Best before: date at the top of the bottle.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 91 table spoons

Name and address

  • ZT “Kruszwica” S.A. ul.
  • Niepodleglosci 42,
  • 88-150 Kruszwica.

Nutrition

Typical Values1 table spoon (10g)100g
Energy value370kJ/90kcal3700kJ/900kcal
Fat 10g100g
Saturates 0,8g7,5g
Mono-unsaturates 6,6g65,5g
Polyunsaturates 2,7g26,5g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Omega 3 acids0,8g8g
Of which:--

Excellent quality and price

5 stars

Excellent quality and great price for this extra virgin coldpressed oil.

