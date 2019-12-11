By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Odra Vanilla Flavoured Halva With Sesame 65G

Odra Vanilla Flavoured Halva With Sesame 65G
£ 0.70
£1.08/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Sesame halva vanilla flavor.
  • Pack size: 65g

Information

Ingredients

Crushed Sesame Seeds (46%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Rape Oil, Palm Fat, Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Milk and Soya

Storage

Keep in cool and dry place

Name and address

  • Odra S.A.,
  • 49-305 Brzeg,
  • ul. Starobrzeska 7,
  • Polska.

  • www.grupaotmuchow.pl

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains:
Energy 2301 kJ / 551 kcal
Fat 30 g
of which saturates 5,2 g
Carbohydrate 58 g
of which sugars 29 g
Protein 9,4 g
Salt 0,25 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

