By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Delicpol Homemade Sponge Biscuits 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Delicpol Homemade Sponge Biscuits 120G
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Biscuits.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 35%, Sugar, Pasteurized Egg Whole 26%, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Canola Oil, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates, Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Emulsifier: E471, Food Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Soy and Sesame

Storage

Store in dry and cool place.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Delicpol Sp. z.o.o.,
  • ul. Grunwaldzka 8,
  • 42-125 Kamyk.

Return to

  • Delicpol Sp. z.o.o.,
  • ul. Grunwaldzka 8,
  • 42-125 Kamyk.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gabout 17 gper portion
Energy 1676 kJ / 397 kcal285 kJ / 67 kcal3%
Fat:6,6 g1,1 g2%
of which saturates 1,2 g0,2 g1%
Carbohydrate:75 g13 g5%
of which sugars 40 g6,8 g8%
Fibre 1,8 g0,3 g-
Protein 8,4 g1,4 g3%
Salt 0,18 g0,03 g<1%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Prymat Czosnek Granulowany 20G

£ 0.45
£2.25/100g

Offer

Jutrzenka Familijne Chocolate Wafers 180G

£ 0.80
£0.44/100g

Offer

Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 150G

£ 1.10
£7.34/kg

Prymat Sweet Paprika 20G

£ 0.45
£2.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here