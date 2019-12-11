Delicpol Homemade Sponge Biscuits 120G

Product Description
- Biscuits.
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour 35%, Sugar, Pasteurized Egg Whole 26%, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Canola Oil, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates, Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Emulsifier: E471, Food Colour: Carotenes
Allergy Information
- The product may contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Soy and Sesame
Storage
Store in dry and cool place.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Delicpol Sp. z.o.o.,
- ul. Grunwaldzka 8,
- 42-125 Kamyk.
Return to
- Delicpol Sp. z.o.o.,
- ul. Grunwaldzka 8,
- 42-125 Kamyk.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|about 17 g
|per portion
|Energy
|1676 kJ / 397 kcal
|285 kJ / 67 kcal
|3%
|Fat:
|6,6 g
|1,1 g
|2%
|of which saturates
|1,2 g
|0,2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate:
|75 g
|13 g
|5%
|of which sugars
|40 g
|6,8 g
|8%
|Fibre
|1,8 g
|0,3 g
|-
|Protein
|8,4 g
|1,4 g
|3%
|Salt
|0,18 g
|0,03 g
|<1%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
