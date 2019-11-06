By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tymbark Apple & Peach Drink 2 Litres
£ 1.80
£0.90/litre

Product Description

  • Apple Peach drink from concentrates.
  • Pasteurized
  • No preservatives added
  • Love health, love life
  • Minimum 20% fruit content from concentrate
  • Non-carbonated
  • Pack size: 2L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (19%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup (G) and/or sugar (D), Peach Juice from Concentrate (1%), Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Flavouring, D, G - depending on the used ingredient: see print on the top of the packing

Storage

Protect against the sunlight. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: / Batch number: see print on the top of the packing.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • Tymbark 156,
  • 34-650 Tymbark,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.tymbark.com

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesIn 100 ml
Energy 143 kJ / 34 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 8,4g
of which sugars 8,4g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Too sweet for adults like me

3 stars

Might be fun for kids but it's too sweet for my taste.ü

Offer

