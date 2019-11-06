Tymbark Apple & Peach Drink 2 Litres

Too sweet for adults like me
Might be fun for kids but it's too sweet for my taste.ü
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (19%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup (G) and/or sugar (D), Peach Juice from Concentrate (1%), Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Flavouring, D, G - depending on the used ingredient: see print on the top of the packing
Protect against the sunlight. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: / Batch number: see print on the top of the packing.
Product of Poland
2l ℮
|Typical Values
|In 100 ml
|Energy
|143 kJ / 34 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|8,4g
|of which sugars
|8,4g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
