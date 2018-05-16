By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Morliny Masurian Sausage 520G
£ 2.75
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • A Cooked and Smoked Pork Sausage.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 80% meat
  • Pack size: 520g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (80%), Water, Wheat Flour, Soya Protein, Stabilisers: E451, E452, Pork Protein, Sugar, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Antioxidant: E316, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Garlic, Vegetable Oil (Hydrogenated Palm Oil), Spice Extracts, Onion, Colour: E160c, Wheat Fibre, Preservative: E250, Smoke Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use within 2 days of opening.Do not exceed Use By Date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.morliny.co.uk

Net Contents

520g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy:1012 kJ / 244 kcal
Fat:20 g
of which Saturates:8.0 g
Carbohydrate:2.0 g
of which Sugars:2.0 g
Protein:14 g
Salt:2.0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

