Mccain Hash Browns 625G

Okay taste
Poor quality control.
These are great for when I'm off my food but have to eat something so where a must have in my freezer, but recently I have noticed grey, bruised pieces and/or blackened pieces of potato eye in every single one which completely puts me off eating them.
Rotten
Every single hash brown was black inside. threw the whole bag out. Will think twice about buying again
Nowhere as nice as they used to be. Have they changed the recipe?