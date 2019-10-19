By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mccain Hash Browns 625G

2(4)Write a review
Mccain Hash Browns 625G
£ 1.80
£2.88/kg
Per 118g serving oven cooked
  • Energy839kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Wedges of shredded potato, seasoned and cooked in sunflower oil
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made from delicious potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 625g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (90%), Sunflower Oil (6%), Dehydrated Potato, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozenStar Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Or Food Freezer † Until best before end date ** One month * One week † Should be -18°C or below If thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Hash Browns. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly. To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 230°C/220°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
Spread a single layer of hash browns onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven. Bake for 15 - 20 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 ovened servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now you're talking!
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch*
  • Call Us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.
  • *Please quote all the information in this box

Net Contents

625g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ629711
kcal150170
Fat g6.06.4
of which saturates g0.70.7
Carbohydrate g21.324.9
of which sugars g0.50.5
Fibre g2.12.7
Protein g1.61.8
Salt g1.01.0
This pack contains 4 ovened servings--

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Okay taste

2 stars

Okay taste

Poor quality control.

3 stars

These are great for when I'm off my food but have to eat something so where a must have in my freezer, but recently I have noticed grey, bruised pieces and/or blackened pieces of potato eye in every single one which completely puts me off eating them.

Rotten

1 stars

Every single hash brown was black inside. threw the whole bag out. Will think twice about buying again

Nowhere as nice as they used to be. Have they chan

2 stars

Nowhere as nice as they used to be. Have they changed the recipe?

