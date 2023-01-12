We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tomatin Legacy Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Tomatin Legacy Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl
£28.00
£40.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tomatin Legacy Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl
  • In this idyllic spot the naturally soft water of the Alt-na-Frith burn is introduced to tender Scottish barley. Later, from the tall, slim copper stills of the Tomatin Distillery a mellow, fruity spirit is born.
  • Gentle maturation in the cool, stable environment found high above sea level lets the subtle character of this distinctive Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky emerge. The use of carefully selected casks ensures that the softer characters of the precious spirit are never overpowered.
  • You have heard the myths of this often wild and beautiful place. Now hear the truth: there is a softer side to the Highlands. There is Tomatin.
  • Time in Bourbon barrels and Virgin Oak casks brings a light sweetness to The Tomatin Legacy, which boasts aromas of vanilla, marshmallow, pineapple and lemon. On the palate gentle flavours of candy, pine, lemon sherbet, apples and sponge cake emerge ahead of a light, clean finish.
  • Since 1897 there has been a quiet revolution unfolding in the heart of the Scottish Highlands. High up amongst the smooth, rounded peaks of the Monadhliath Mountains there is no room for the rugged and robust. Here patience, a gentle hand and a passion for purity rule the day.
  • Back in 1897, the isolated and idyllic setting of Tomatin was almost perfect. But there was no workforce; the local inhabitants were scattered shepherds and cattle drovers. So we began a project of construction to accommodate our workforce. Ever since, the distillery has been at the heart of the community and the community at the heart of our distillery. This legacy continues today as we remain one of the few distilleries to provide a home for our dedicated craftsmen.
  • Green Dot
  • Matured in a combination of ex-bourbon & virgin oak casks
  • Whisky - Icons of Whisky Scotland Distiller of the year - 2016
  • Whisky - Icons of Whisky Scotland Brand Innovator of the year - 2017
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • On the palate gentle flavours of candy, pine, lemon sherbet, apples and sponge cake emerge ahead of a light, clean finish

ABV

43% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Scotland. Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • The Tomatin Distillery Co. Ltd.,
  • IV13 7YT.

Return to

  • The Tomatin Distillery Co. Ltd.,
  • IV13 7YT.
  • www.tomatin.com

Net Contents

700ml ℮

View all Whisky

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Top quality

5 stars

This is a smooth and mellow whiskey with no peat taste. really enjoyed it 🔥

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here