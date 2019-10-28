By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 395G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 395G
£ 0.60
£1.52/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy832kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 422kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Pork and bacon meatballs in tomato sauce.
  • A TASTE OF ITALY Juicy, tender pork meatballs cooked in a smooth, sweet tomato sauce
  • A TASTE OF ITALY Juicy, tender pork meatballs cooked in a smooth, sweet tomato sauce
  • Pack size: 395g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pork And Bacon Meatballs (32%) (Pork, Bacon [Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate)], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Sugar, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Spice And Herb Extracts [Black Pepper Extract, Chilli Extract, Coriander Extract, Ginger Extract, Nutmeg Extract]), Tomato Purée (23%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Flavouring, White Pepper, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave.
800W 3 mins
900W 2½ mins
Empty contents into suitable non metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power 2 minutes (800W)/ 1minute 30 seconds (900W), stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well before serving.
For best results microwave

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into saucepan
Heat gently, for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 4-5 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, using pork from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

395g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (197g)
Energy422kJ / 101kcal832kJ / 199kcal
Fat4.8g9.4g
Saturates1.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate9.3g18.4g
Sugars3.2g6.4g
Fibre0.8g1.6g
Protein4.8g9.4g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Store cupboard stand by, turns a snack into a meal

5 stars

Short of time solutions, A) instant noodles +frozen microwave vegetables + meatballs = almost instant, tasty meal. B) endless other options add to any pasta, soups, C) heat add finely chopped onion , top with mashed potatoes and grated cheese grill or oven bake to brown

Great value for money

5 stars

Plenty of sauce, plenty of meatballs and it tastes great. Always get plenty enough for 2.

Good

5 stars

Love these for a quick grab lunch. It's the flavour and consistency of the sausages you get in tinned beans and sausages... Without the beans obviously....

even worse than i expected

1 stars

i wasnt expecting much for the price but it was even worse than i expected ,the meatballs were vile , the sauce watery had to throw it away

Great taste

5 stars

My daughter loves them

My son loves them

5 stars

Good price buy every week, my son is a very fussy eater but loves these

These Meatballs In Tomato Sauce Were Nice Before I

4 stars

These Meatballs In Tomato Sauce Were Nice Before I Became A Vegetarian But I Liked The Fray Bentos Ones Better Probably Because I Don't Like Pork And The Fray Bentos Ones Aren't Pork!!!!

