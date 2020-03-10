By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll 1800 Sheet

2.5(69)Write a review
Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll 1800 Sheet

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Tesco Springforce toilet tissue.
  • 9 white rolls Exclusively at Tesco
  • Pack size: 1800SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

9 Rolls Per Pack

69 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Well worth the price & last a long time

5 stars

Good quality for price. Same size as other toilet rolls for half the price. Not as soft as the big brands but still okay - I would rather save £3+ on bigger names and buy these. Last a good while not like the very cheap toilet rolls.

They changed it. Its basically 1 ply now, so thin!

1 stars

comments below are right! this used to be my go to toilet roll which was not expensive at all. But for like a year and half now its been thinned it out . It feels like 1 ply now, like the toilet roll you get from poundland.

Now Terrible Quality

1 stars

What have you done to this product? Bought it for years, but it's now like tracing paper! Never again :-((

This has now changed, will not be buying again.

2 stars

I have bought this for years and been happy with it. It has now changed, thin and rough will not be buying again.

Rubbish toilet rolls

1 stars

Used to be really good quality at a good price, however, they're now rubbish. Gone from up there with the top brands to the bottom of the pile. Now if my shopping includes toilet rolls, I won't shop at Tesco, so you're losing far more than just on toilet rolls...you're losing on all my shopping.

Like school toilet roll

1 stars

Absolutely rubbish. Won't buy again

Quality has plummeted

1 stars

This, like many of Tesco's other value products, has changed drastically. It is now very poor quality so I assume they have changed supplier. Tesco's money-saving strategy will ultimately fail if it keeps substituting decent products with inferior replacements.

Cheap and nasty

1 stars

Too much glue used at the start so paper shredded as you try to pull it apart. Then the two sheets weren't joined together so teared at the wrong place. Very poor quality, will not be buying again.

used to be good value, but what a dreadful change,

1 stars

used to be good value, but what a dreadful change, wont be buying it anymore.

Find these excellent value for money as have sever

5 stars

Find these excellent value for money as have severe abdominal problems use lot toilet tissue,always bought Tesco Luxyry brand but since has now indentation pattern on it find it hard and doesn't flush that easily this is far better,cant speak for any of the other Beanded makes but this is an excellent product

