Optibac Probiotics For Women 30 Caps
image 1 of Optibac Probiotics For Women 30 Capsimage 2 of Optibac Probiotics For Women 30 Capsimage 3 of Optibac Probiotics For Women 30 Caps

Optibac Probiotics For Women 30 Caps

£19.00

£0.63/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

Live cultures Food supplementOptibac Probiotics For Women contains friendly bacteria strains especially found in the vaginal & urinary tracts, scientifically proven to reach the intimate area, and to complement the vaginal flora. It's suitable for women of all ages and is backed by over 30 years of research.
MOST SCIENTIFICALLY RESEARCHED:For Women contains the world’s most researched friendly bacteria for vaginal flora. This expert combination of live cultures includes Lactobacillus reuteri RC-14 & Lactobacillus rhamnosus GR-1 which have been extensively researched in thousands of women around the world.SPECIALIST SUPPLEMENT:For Women is especially for the vaginal microbiome. These strains of good bacteria have been scientifically proven to reach the intimate area and are natural to both the vaginal and urinary tract. Like the gut, your intimate area has its own microbiome, so you should always choose a specialist supplement.NATURAL, VEGAN SUPPLEMENTS:This gentle Lactobacillus supplement is vegan, gluten free and dairy free. We take care to prioritise natural ingredients making it ideal for all life stages including menopause, pregnancy & breastfeeding. For Women is one of our most hypo-allergenic supplements and is free from sugar, artificial flavourings & colourings.EASY ORAL CAPSULE:A small & easy-to-swallow oral capsule, proven to reach the intimate flora, so no need for pessaries. Each capsule has a guaranteed 2.5 billion live bacterial cultures. For best results take 1-2 capsules daily with breakfast. Can be taken alongside UTI, Bacterial Vaginosis and thrush treatment, & in addition to one of our daily digestive supplements like ‘Every Day’.FOR ALL WOMANKIND:At Optibac, we believe that women’s health and women’s rights go hand-in-hand. To show our support to women around the world, for every pack of For Women sold, we donate to international women’s rights charity, Womankind Worldwide.
At Optibac, we specialise in friendly bacteria and offer specific strains for your individual needs.We've always worked with the world's most researched strains to formulate our wide range of supplements.
Trusted friendly bacteria2.5 billion live culturesWith specifically researched strains, scientifically proven to reach the vaginaHighly researched live culturesThe Queen's Awards for EnterpriseNo dairyGluten and yeast freeSuitable in pregnancySuitable in menopauseVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Ingredients

Maltodextrin (Natural Source), Live Cultures: Lactobacillus Paracasei F-19®, Lactobacillus Reuteri RC-14®, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GR-1®, Vegetarian Capsule: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Stabiliser: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Anti-Caking Agent: Vegetable Magnesium Stearate

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Recommended useTake 1 capsule daily, preferably with breakfast. If desired, or professionally directed, can be increased to 2 capsules a day. Can be taken intensively or on an ongoing basis.For those unable to swallow capsules, open and mix contents with cool drink/food.

Additives

Free From Yeast

