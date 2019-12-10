Sipsmith Sloe Gin 50Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Sloe Gin
- For inspiration on all things sippable join us @sipsmith Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
- Design: bigfish.co.uk
- Each bottle of this limited edition has been hand crafted with skill, care and an almost fetishistical love. First we distilled our award-winning London Dry Gin in our copper still, which is, and we're a little overexcited about this, the first such still in London for 189 years. Then we left it to rest on wild sloe berries, hand picked in the autumn of 2017. The result is a truly hand made sloe gin, made the way it used to be, the way it should be.
- Subtle, complex and bursting with cherry ripe fruit notes, it's perfect sipped on its own, or paired with a crisp Lemon Tonic.
- Sipsmith? Why 'Sipsmith'? Well, much the same way wordsmiths love to create all things wordical, we love to create all things sippical. Like sloe gin.
- Hand crafted by master distiller
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Subtle, complex and bursting with cherry ripe fruit notes
Alcohol Units
14.5
ABV
29% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Distilled by:
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
Return to
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
- www.sipsmith.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019