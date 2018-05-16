By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nakd Cashew Cookie Bars 4 Pack 140G

Nakd Cashew Cookie Bars 4 Pack 140G
£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Cashew Cookie raw fruit & nut bars
  • When smooshing just TWO INGREDIENTS together creates perfection, there's no need to complicate things. That's why we haven't added anything unnecessary to Nākd Cashew Cookie bars - we just combined tasty cashews and sweet, moist dates. Nothing added, nothing hidden, nothing missing: just Mother Nature's best bits in a bar that's free from gluten and dairy and vegan friendly!
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 140g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cashews 51%, Dates 49%

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Peanuts, Soya, other Nuts

Storage

Best before: see side of pack

Warnings

  • May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 1725kJ604kJ
-410kcal143kcal
Fat 23.4g8.2g
of which saturates 4.6g1.6g
Carbohydrates46.0g16.1g
of which sugars 39.2g13.7g
Fibre 4.7g1.6g
Protein 10.0g3.5g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

