Branston Mediterranean Tomato Chutney 290G

Branston Mediterranean Tomato Chutney 290G
£ 1.50
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Mediterranean Tomato Chutney
  • For other Branston delights visit www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk
  • Perfect with strong cheddar and biscuits
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Tomato Paste (22%), Onion, Tomato (8%), Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Carrot, Modified Maize Starch, Gherkin, Garlic, Salt, Mustard Seed, Dried Herbs and Spices, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 6 weeks and by the date shown.For Best Before End: See Lid

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone 0800 1577032

Net Contents

290g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 656kJ/155kcal
Fat 0.6g
of which Saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrates34.6g
of which sugars 33.1g
Fibre 1.75g
Protein 1.5g
Salt 0.76g

