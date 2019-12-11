Branston Mediterranean Tomato Chutney 290G

Product Description
- Mediterranean Tomato Chutney
- For other Branston delights visit www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk
- Perfect with strong cheddar and biscuits
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 290g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Tomato Paste (22%), Onion, Tomato (8%), Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Carrot, Modified Maize Starch, Gherkin, Garlic, Salt, Mustard Seed, Dried Herbs and Spices, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and use within 6 weeks and by the date shown.For Best Before End: See Lid
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Return to
- Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- Telephone 0800 1577032
Net Contents
290g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|656kJ/155kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|34.6g
|of which sugars
|33.1g
|Fibre
|1.75g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.76g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019