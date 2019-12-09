Tesco Root Vegetable Medley 1Kg

A very unbalance selection of root veg
Not a good selection in my last lot. A tiny onion (about 1 inch diameter), one small parsnip, a small but OK sized swede, and SEVEN, yes SEVEN bigish sized carrots (each carrot was twice the size of the parsnip). This is not good with an overdose of carrots and small parsnip and onion. At least please give decent portions of each vegetable.
Don't waste your money.
This product is a good idea for anyone who is making a stew or casserole. Or if like myself using as a base for homemade soup. However since the use by dates stopped being included on the packaging some of the vegetables are likely to be well past their best. I shop once a week and when I went to use the vegetables three days later the carrots were all soft and covered in a furry mould. The swede was okay and the parsnip just about usable. A waste of money. This has happened on more than one occasion. I gave Tesco the benefit of the doubt twice before but I shan't buy this product again. I want the fresh usable vegetables that I am paying for.
Use this for my sunday roast something for everyone
I bought 2 of this item last week but when I opened them on Saturday the swede in both of them were black and mouldy. They were both halves of a big swede not a whole one. I feel that vegetables cut in half should be separately wrapped.
Great value when fresh.
Would normally give 5 but received an onion that was sprouting and rotten and suede had mould on it. When fresh great value for the money.
These vegetables were all mouldy on the day of delivery, went straight in the bin, and I couldn’t cook my shepherds pie as planned! This isn’t the first time this has happened with the veg medley. Definitely will not be purchasing again!
Don't bother
Swede was rotten all through & two carrots had started going mouldy, pay extra for separate veg next time