Tesco Root Vegetable Medley 1Kg

£ 1.00
£1.00/kg
  • Energy186kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 186kJ / 44kcal

Product Description

  • Root vegetables
  • A carefully selected mix that's perfect for casseroles, soups or stews
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Carrot, Swede, Parsnip, Onion

Storage

Keep these vegetables fresh by storing them in the fridge in their packaging.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical (100g) serving contains
Energy186kJ / 44kcal186kJ / 44kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate7.2g7.2g
Sugars5.4g5.4g
Fibre2.9g2.9g
Protein1.3g1.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

A very unbalance selection of root veg

2 stars

Not a good selection in my last lot. A tiny onion (about 1 inch diameter), one small parsnip, a small but OK sized swede, and SEVEN, yes SEVEN bigish sized carrots (each carrot was twice the size of the parsnip). This is not good with an overdose of carrots and small parsnip and onion. At least please give decent portions of each vegetable.

Don't waste your money.

2 stars

This product is a good idea for anyone who is making a stew or casserole. Or if like myself using as a base for homemade soup. However since the use by dates stopped being included on the packaging some of the vegetables are likely to be well past their best. I shop once a week and when I went to use the vegetables three days later the carrots were all soft and covered in a furry mould. The swede was okay and the parsnip just about usable. A waste of money. This has happened on more than one occasion. I gave Tesco the benefit of the doubt twice before but I shan't buy this product again. I want the fresh usable vegetables that I am paying for.

Use this for my sunday roast something for everyon

5 stars

Use this for my sunday roast something for everyone

I bought 2 of this item last week but when I opene

2 stars

I bought 2 of this item last week but when I opened them on Saturday the swede in both of them were black and mouldy. They were both halves of a big swede not a whole one. I feel that vegetables cut in half should be separately wrapped.

Great value when fresh.

4 stars

Would normally give 5 but received an onion that was sprouting and rotten and suede had mould on it. When fresh great value for the money.

These vegetables were all mouldy on the day of del

1 stars

These vegetables were all mouldy on the day of delivery, went straight in the bin, and I couldn’t cook my shepherds pie as planned! This isn’t the first time this has happened with the veg medley. Definitely will not be purchasing again!

Don't bother

1 stars

Swede was rotten all through & two carrots had started going mouldy, pay extra for separate veg next time

