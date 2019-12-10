By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kingfisher Lager Beer 650Ml

Kingfisher Lager Beer 650Ml
£ 2.00
£3.08/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager Beer
  • Brewed to a most revered recipe, it is clean, crisp and refreshing with subtle citrus flavours.
  • First choice of the nation, from Delhi to Doddanapudi, Kingfisher is India's No. 1 and the leading Indian beer the world over.
  • The finest malted barley & hops
  • India's no. 1 premium beer
  • Pack size: 650ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Torrefied Wheat, Hops, Colour: Caramel

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

3.1

ABV

4.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kingfisher Beer Europe Ltd,
  • Springfield House,
  • Sandling Road,
  • Maidstone,
  • ME14 2LP,
  • UK.

  • Kingfisher Beer Europe Ltd,
  • Springfield House,
  • Sandling Road,
  • Maidstone,
  • ME14 2LP,
  • UK.
  • Camerons Brewery Ltd,
  • Hartlepool,
  • TS24 7QS,
  • UK.
  • customercare@kingfisherbeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

650ml ℮

Gassy rubbish

2 stars

Gassy rubbish. Not actively foul, but still makes you question why you are drinking it.

