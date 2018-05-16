Titos Handmade Vodka 70Cl
New
Product Description
- Vodka
- Vodka for Dog People®
- vodkafordogpeople.com
- Supporting pet prosperity and rescue
- America's Original Craft Vodka
- TitosVodka.com
- Visit titosvodka.com/store for Tito's Gear Supporting our Charity Partners
- LoveTitos.com
- VodkaFodDogPeople.com
- America's Original Craft Vodka.
- Produced in Austin at Texas' oldest legal distillery, Tito's Handmade Vodka is made in batches, using old fashion pot stills. Every batch is taste tested to ensure each bottle is as smooth as the next. Tito's offers a slightly sweet, peppery scent on the nose, then coats the palate with a creamy body, finishing nice and smooth, leaving a hint of sweet corn and spice.
- Tito's Handmade Vodka is designed to be savoured by spirit connoisseurs. It is micro distilled in an old-fashioned pot still, just like fine single malt scotches and high-end French cognacs. This time-honored method of distillation requires more skill and effort than modern column stills, but it's well worth it. Our handcrafted technique offers more control over the distillation process, resulting in a spectacularly clean product of incomparable excellence. Only the heart of the run, "the nectar," is taken, leaving behind residual higher and lower alcohols. The vodka is cleansed of phenols, esters, congeners and organic acids by filtering it through the finest activated carbon available. Critics call Tito's "a homegrown symphonic spirit to applaud” and say "it can go head to head with any of the world's greats and not break a sweat.
- “Exceptionally clean, smooth and easy drinking”
- L.A. Times
- “Impeccable quality, delicious”
- Spirit Journal
- “Smooth, I mean really smooth!”
- CNN
- Tito's Handmade Vodka is designed to be savored by spirit connoisseurs. It is microdistilled in an old-fashioned pot still, just like fine single malt scotches and high-end French cognacs. This time-honored method of distillation requires more skill and effort than modern column stills, but it's well worth it. Our handcrafted technique offers more control over the distillation process, resulting in a spectacularly clean product of incomparable excellence. Only the heart of the run, "the nectar," is taken, leaving behind residual higher and lower alcohols. The vodka is cleansed of phenols, esters, congeners and organic acids by filtering it through the finest activated carbon available. Critics call Tito's "a homegrown symphonic spirit to applaud” and say "it can go head to head with any of the world's greats and not break a sweat.
- No sugar or gelatin added. It's in the bottle, so enjoy. Thanks for your support!
- Tito
- Certified gluten-free
- Unanimous Double Gold Medal Winner of the World's Spirits Competition!
- Kosher
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Distilled & bottled by;
- Fifth Generation, Inc.,
- In Austin,
- TX, USA.
Importer address
- Hi-Spirits,
- 60 Marina Place,
- Hampton Wick,
- Surrey,
- KT1 4BH.
Return to
- Hi-Spirits,
- 60 Marina Place,
- Hampton Wick,
- Surrey,
- KT1 4BH.
- www.hi-spirits.com
- titosvodka.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020