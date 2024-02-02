Bavaria Non Alcoholic Beer Single 50Cl

Best before end: see base of can

Bavaria is a Dutch premium imported lager, made by the Swinkels family. We're proud to be an independent, family owned brewery, making great beer in the village of Lieshout, Holland since 1719.

Bavaria is a Dutch premium imported lager, made by the Swinkels family. We're proud to be an independent, family owned brewery, making great beer in the village of Lieshout, Holland since 1719.

Bavaria 0.0% Original has a distinct beer character: with a slightly hop-like and malt aroma, a full body, and a grainy and sweet flavour from the sugars in the barley Malt that beautifully balance the bitter tones of the beer. To make ours alcohol-free, we use a patented technique that guarantees no alcohol is ever formed during the brewing process, making Bavaria 0.0% Original a true alcohol-free beer.

Bavaria 0.0% Original has a distinct beer character: with a slightly hop-like and malt aroma, a full body, and a grainy and sweet flavour from the sugars in the barley Malt that beautifully balance the bitter tones of the beer. To make ours alcohol-free, we use a patented technique that guarantees no alcohol is ever formed during the brewing process, making Bavaria 0.0% Original a true alcohol-free beer.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024