Sharp's Atlantic Pale Ale 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Atlantic Pale Ale
- Aroma: tropical fruit hop, honey malt, a touch of candy floss.
- Taste: delicate sweetness, fruity, balanced.
- Finish: clean, hoppy linger.
- Serve: best served chilled.
- Food Pairing: works brilliantly with battered fish or mild cheese. Great as an aperitif.
- The Atlantic Ocean, dynamic and constantly moving, possesses an energy which has shaped and inspired the way we brew. The Atlantic coastline is deeply important to us and we are proud to support the Blue Flag awards which help to keep beaches and bathing waters clean and safe for all to enjoy.
- Atlantic showcases the citrus aromas and flavours of American hops without the intense bitterness sometimes associated with New World pale ales.
- Sharp's award-winning portfolio is united by delicious moreish character and brewed with passion, precision and expertise to ensure every drop of beer is as good as the last.
- Established in 1994 at Rock on Cornwall's North Atlantic coast, Sharp's Brewery strives to raise the bar for British brewing by producing exceptional beer for the enjoyment of all.
- Tropical & refreshing
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
- Taste: delicate sweetness, fruity, balanced. Finish: clean, hoppy linger
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best stored in a cool place.For Best Before End: See Bottle Neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve: best served chilled.
- Food Pairing: works brilliantly with battered fish or mild cheese. Great as an aperitif.
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed in Burton-on-Trent in partnership with Molson Coors
- Sharp's Brewery Ltd.,
- Rock,
- Cornwall,
- PL27 6NU.
Return to
- Sharp's Brewery Ltd.,
- Rock,
- Cornwall,
- PL27 6NU.
- UK Consumer Helpline: 03457 112244 (Local Rate).
- ROI Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 1283 514170
- (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK)
- www.sharpsbrewery.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019