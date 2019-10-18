Tesco Original Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

Christmas Favourite
Well priced with good flavour - great sprayed over hot chocolate mince pies, the kids love it and that is good enough for me!!
best spray-cream ever
This is the best spray cream on the market! It is very Keto friendly, considering it has so less sugar, compared to similar products from different brands. It tastes like a fresh cream made from a single-cream and the fact that has less added ingredients(like most do) makes it a good "sin" to have in the fridge. will buy more in the future