Tesco Original Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g
One portion
  • Energy181kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1396kJ / 338kcal

Product Description

  • Ultra heat treated sweetened cream.
  • Made with real whipping cream, for topping desserts and hot drinks
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (96%) (Milk), Sugar (3%), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Propellant Gas (Nitrous Oxide, Nitrogen).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, using milk from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Guidelines with diagrams:

     

    1. Break Seal. 2. Shake Gently. 3. Hold upside down to spray and serve immediately. 4. Rinse nozzle after use.

Number of uses

19 Servings

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated.Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources.No smoking.Do not pierce or burn, even after use.Protect from sunlight.Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F.{s} decoration : Keep out of reach of small children..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e (249ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1396kJ / 338kcal181kJ / 44kcal
Fat34.0g4.4g
Saturates24.0g3.1g
Carbohydrate5.9g0.8g
Sugars5.9g0.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.2g0.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Pressurised container: May burst if heated.Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources.No smoking.Do not pierce or burn, even after use.Protect from sunlight.Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 122°F.{s} decoration : Keep out of reach of small children..

Christmas Favourite

5 stars

Well priced with good flavour - great sprayed over hot chocolate mince pies, the kids love it and that is good enough for me!!

best spray-cream ever

5 stars

This is the best spray cream on the market! It is very Keto friendly, considering it has so less sugar, compared to similar products from different brands. It tastes like a fresh cream made from a single-cream and the fact that has less added ingredients(like most do) makes it a good "sin" to have in the fridge. will buy more in the future

