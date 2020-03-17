Hp 364 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

The ink is very satisfactory
Good description
I am happy with the purchase but boy printer ink must be more expensive than 24ct gold!
Really good value.
I ordered these on a Monday and they arrived 2 days later.
Top quality
I bought this a month ago to replace my ink glad I chose Tesco as it was delivered really quick and was great value for money
No issues with the cartridge
Cartridges were well packed and worked as expected. Tesco delivery notification didn't work so it took a while to get the delivery itself though
Good
It's fine does what it is supposed to do no problem
Ink Cartridges
HP 364 4-pack Black/Cyan/Magenta/Yellow Printer Ink Cartridges does what it says on the box
Great value
I was very pleased with my purchase of these printer cartridges from Tesco Direct. They were good value for money and arrived promptly.
Amazing value for money
After checking several web sites in surch for the cartridges for my printer Tesco was the only one that had the option to pick it up next day at no extra cost, and the cartridges price was also cheaper than buying somewhere else. Very happy with my purchase.
good value
original HP cartridges at a very reasonable price. They last for quite a long time using them for general printing , less so for photo printing.