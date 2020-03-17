By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp 364 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

4.5(106)Write a review
Hp 364 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 39.00
£39.00/each

Product Description

  • Print long-lasting, lab-quality photos and laser-quality text
  • Individual ink cartridges can be replaced one at a time as needed
  • Plus, HP Planet Partners makes it convenient to recycle your ink cartridges
  • Print long-lasting, lab-quality photos and laser-quality text with this HP 364 ink cartridge combo pack. Included are HP 364 black, cyan, magenta and yellow individual ink cartridges, which can be replaced one at a time as needed. These ink cartridges produce water, smudge and fade-resistant prints, when using HP Advanced Photo Paper. The HP 364 ink cartridge 4 pack is suitable for use with HP Photosmart D5400/D7500 Printer series, HP Photosmart All-in-One Printer - B109/B110, HP Photosmart C5380 All-in-One Printer, HP Photosmart C6300 All-in-One Printer series, HP Photosmart eStation All-in-One Printer - C510, HP Photosmart Plus All-in-One Printer - B209/B210, HP Photosmart Premium All-in-One Printer - C309/C310, HP Photosmart Premium Fax e-All-in-One Printer - C410, HP Photosmart B8550 and B8850 Photo Printers.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

106 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

The ink is very satisfactory

4 stars

The ink is very satisfactory

Good description

4 stars

I am happy with the purchase but boy printer ink must be more expensive than 24ct gold!

Really good value.

5 stars

I ordered these on a Monday and they arrived 2 days later.

Top quality

5 stars

I bought this a month ago to replace my ink glad I chose Tesco as it was delivered really quick and was great value for money

No issues with the cartridge

5 stars

Cartridges were well packed and worked as expected. Tesco delivery notification didn't work so it took a while to get the delivery itself though

Good

5 stars

It's fine does what it is supposed to do no problem

Ink Cartridges

5 stars

HP 364 4-pack Black/Cyan/Magenta/Yellow Printer Ink Cartridges does what it says on the box

Great value

5 stars

I was very pleased with my purchase of these printer cartridges from Tesco Direct. They were good value for money and arrived promptly.

Amazing value for money

5 stars

After checking several web sites in surch for the cartridges for my printer Tesco was the only one that had the option to pick it up next day at no extra cost, and the cartridges price was also cheaper than buying somewhere else. Very happy with my purchase.

good value

5 stars

original HP cartridges at a very reasonable price. They last for quite a long time using them for general printing , less so for photo printing.

1-10 of 106 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

