Hp 301 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

Didnt last long.not like usual
Quality ok, but quantity was issue,,, I always buy these but this time,couldn't believe it ran out very quick
Great packaging.
Just what I needed and promptly delivered. The pick up process was also smooth and prompt with a friendly staff attending to it.
Good value for money
Great product would order again and good value for money
Great Ink at great price
Buy these ink cartridges regularly, would recommend.
excellent price
this ink is such a good buy.very good quality. ordered it online picked it up the next day.
Well packaged
Very good product except that the ink does not last long when photocoping
HP 301 twin pack printer cartridge
Big savings on this. Much better to have the original cartridge as they last longer giving more copies.
Great Value for Money
I purchased these because buying the double pack was better value and after checking the internet Tesco were the cheapest. Delivery to your chosen store was quick, free and convenient to collect.
Good price
Best price I could find away from the Internet for this ink. Collected next day
well packed
i find they are good value for money. cheaper than on the internet