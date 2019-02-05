By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp 301 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

£ 32.00
  • Documents retain black text and colour quality for decades without fading
  • Monitor ink levels with the ink-level gauge
  • Use ink alerts to easily identify and shop for Original HP cartridges
  • HP 301 2-pack Black/Tri-color Original Ink Cartridges print high-quality text documents and vivid colour images easily and for a great value. Choose optional high-capacity cartridges for a better value on frequent printing.
  • Compatible with HP DeskJet 1000 Printer series - J110; HP DeskJet 1050 All-in-One Printer series - J410; HP DeskJet 2000 Printer series - J210; HP DeskJet 2050 All-in-One Printer series - J510; HP DeskJet 3000 Printer series - J310; HP DeskJet 3050 All-in-One Printer series - J610; HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2010 Printer K010; HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2060 All-in-One Printer series - K110.

Didnt last long.not like usual

1 stars

Quality ok, but quantity was issue,,, I always buy these but this time,couldn't believe it ran out very quick

Great packaging.

1 stars

Just what I needed and promptly delivered. The pick up process was also smooth and prompt with a friendly staff attending to it.

Good value for money

4 stars

Great product would order again and good value for money

Great Ink at great price

5 stars

Buy these ink cartridges regularly, would recommend.

excellent price

5 stars

this ink is such a good buy.very good quality. ordered it online picked it up the next day.

Well packaged

4 stars

Very good product except that the ink does not last long when photocoping

HP 301 twin pack printer cartridge

5 stars

Big savings on this. Much better to have the original cartridge as they last longer giving more copies.

Great Value for Money

5 stars

I purchased these because buying the double pack was better value and after checking the internet Tesco were the cheapest. Delivery to your chosen store was quick, free and convenient to collect.

Good price

5 stars

Best price I could find away from the Internet for this ink. Collected next day

well packed

5 stars

i find they are good value for money. cheaper than on the internet

Offer

