Hp 62 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

exactly what it says on the tin.....
Bought this through click and collect and cant fault the service. Arrived at store earlier than expected, superb service.
Great value for money
I was looking for something easy to use and long lasting and this is a very good options very happy with it
FANTASTIC
I am pleased that this is ink is continued as my printer is about 20 years old and still works good as new!
Does what it says
Not used yet but as a genuine HP cartridge it usually don't have a problem.
Refills for HP printer
Experience has taught me that it's always worthwhile buying the correct refills for the printer; the generic brands just aren't quite right
Great piece of equipment
I bought this a few weeks ago mainly for printing. The quality of the printing is very good and it is easy to use.
does the job
Happy with those.........................................
Prints, copies and scans to a high standard
I bought this product 2 weeks ago. The cartridges are quick and easy to insert into the printer . The quality of the printing, copying and scans are clear and precise and to a high standard
Quality ink
First time buying these cartridges and we have been very impressed