Hp 62 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge

5(21)Write a review
Hp 62 Multipack Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 34.00
£34.00/each

Product Description

  • Specially designed to work with your printer to deliver standout results
  • Original HP inks resist water and last for decades
  • Delivers pages you can use without worrying about performance
  • HP 62 2-pack Black/Tri-color Original Ink Cartridges reliably deliver standout, durable colour documents and photos page after page. Get the value you expect from cartridges specially designed to work with your HP printer for projects at home, work, and school. Compatible with HP ENVY 5540 All-in-One; HP ENVY 5640 All-in-One; HP OfficeJet 5740 All-in-One; HP ENVY 7640 All-in-One.

21 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

5 stars

exactly what it says on the tin.....

5 stars

Bought this through click and collect and cant fault the service. Arrived at store earlier than expected, superb service.

Great value for money

4 stars

I was looking for something easy to use and long lasting and this is a very good options very happy with it

FANTASTIC

5 stars

I am pleased that this is ink is continued as my printer is about 20 years old and still works good as new!

Does what it says

4 stars

Not used yet but as a genuine HP cartridge it usually don't have a problem.

Refills for HP printer

5 stars

Experience has taught me that it's always worthwhile buying the correct refills for the printer; the generic brands just aren't quite right

Great piece of equipment

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago mainly for printing. The quality of the printing is very good and it is easy to use.

does the job

5 stars

Happy with those.........................................

Prints, copies and scans to a high standard

5 stars

I bought this product 2 weeks ago. The cartridges are quick and easy to insert into the printer . The quality of the printing, copying and scans are clear and precise and to a high standard

Quality ink

5 stars

First time buying these cartridges and we have been very impressed

