Hp 62 Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Buy the Best
I bought the HP printer fromTesco a few months ago and f Ind it to be the best printer I have ever owned. When I needed a new cartridge I went again to Tesco. Ignore cheap copies, buy the best, it's actually cheaper in the long run.
Speedy Delivery
Very quick delivery and a great price compared to other sellers.
hp62xl
great delivery time, no issues with product as all packaging intact.
Prompt delivery
Perfectly good cartridge,smaller than I expected,but it does the job.I wait to see how long it lasts.