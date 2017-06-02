By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp 62 Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge

4.5(4)Write a review
Hp 62 Xl Black Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 38.00
£38.00/each

Product Description

  • Genuine HP Ink Cartridge
  • Prints up to 600 Pages
  • High Yield cartridge lasts longer, saving you money
  • This HP 62XL High Yield Black Ink Cartridge prints up to 600 Pages per cartridge. Original HP high-yield ink cartridges reliably deliver laser-quality, durable documents page after page. Get the value you expect from cartridges specially designed to work with your HP printer for projects at home, work and school.

Information

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Buy the Best

5 stars

I bought the HP printer fromTesco a few months ago and f Ind it to be the best printer I have ever owned. When I needed a new cartridge I went again to Tesco. Ignore cheap copies, buy the best, it's actually cheaper in the long run.

Speedy Delivery

5 stars

Very quick delivery and a great price compared to other sellers.

hp62xl

4 stars

great delivery time, no issues with product as all packaging intact.

Prompt delivery

4 stars

Perfectly good cartridge,smaller than I expected,but it does the job.I wait to see how long it lasts.

