Hp 62 Black Printer Ink Cartridge

4.5(10)Write a review
£ 19.50
  • Genuine HP Ink Cartridge
  • Prints up to 200 Pages
  • Fade-resistant printing
  • Deliver professional looking prints with the HP 62 Black Original Ink Cartridge. Offering high quality and fade-resistant printing, this cartridge offers a page yield of up to 200 pages. Ideal for families or offices, this cartridge is compatible with the following printers: HP ENVY 5640/7640 and the HP Officejet 5740.

Worked as expected

5 stars

Fitted this and is much better than the copies I have used previously

2 out of 3

3 stars

I bought 2 of these and one colour and one of the balck ones just wouldn't work.The printer kept saying the cartridge wasn't recognised. I didn't keep the Click and Collect text and I didn't get a receipt so I couldn't take it back!

HP 62 Black Original Ink Cartridge

4 stars

Good quality ink but message on printer keeps saying “low on ink”. Not sure if problem is with printer or ink

Quality product and very competitive price

4 stars

I use quite a lot of ink cartridges so I am always looking for the quality product at a competitive price and I have found on scanning the internet Tesco is always matching and quite often a better ;price than online supplies. It is no problem for me to get them because I shop weekly at Tescos and when I buy cartridges they add to my Tesco card. The one occasion I ordered on line that was also excellent.

Great Value

5 stars

Best Prices I could find anywhere on Internet, and bought on click and collect from local Tesco Branch next day.

Genuine HP Product

5 stars

I bought this item about a month ago, a genuine HP product and usual prompt delivery from Tesco

Disappointed

2 stars

Very disappointed we use this at our scout hall and are lucky to get about 80 black copies, only been back just over a month and I need to purchase a third cartridge for this weeks meeting.

Quick and easy

5 stars

Always a great product. Delivery was so quick. Use it all the time

HP printer ink.

5 stars

Value for money always produces good quality prints.

Good Price

5 stars

I ordered this on line and when I went to shop at local store bought another one - it was a good price and even better the store had a good stock available

