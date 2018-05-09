Hp 62 Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Worked as expected
Fitted this and is much better than the copies I have used previously
2 out of 3
I bought 2 of these and one colour and one of the balck ones just wouldn't work.The printer kept saying the cartridge wasn't recognised. I didn't keep the Click and Collect text and I didn't get a receipt so I couldn't take it back!
HP 62 Black Original Ink Cartridge
Good quality ink but message on printer keeps saying “low on ink”. Not sure if problem is with printer or ink
Quality product and very competitive price
I use quite a lot of ink cartridges so I am always looking for the quality product at a competitive price and I have found on scanning the internet Tesco is always matching and quite often a better ;price than online supplies. It is no problem for me to get them because I shop weekly at Tescos and when I buy cartridges they add to my Tesco card. The one occasion I ordered on line that was also excellent.
Great Value
Best Prices I could find anywhere on Internet, and bought on click and collect from local Tesco Branch next day.
Genuine HP Product
I bought this item about a month ago, a genuine HP product and usual prompt delivery from Tesco
Disappointed
Very disappointed we use this at our scout hall and are lucky to get about 80 black copies, only been back just over a month and I need to purchase a third cartridge for this weeks meeting.
Quick and easy
Always a great product. Delivery was so quick. Use it all the time
HP printer ink.
Value for money always produces good quality prints.
Good Price
I ordered this on line and when I went to shop at local store bought another one - it was a good price and even better the store had a good stock available