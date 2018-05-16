Nestle After Eight Tin 2X200g

Product Description
- Dark chocolates with peppermint flavoured fondant cream centre.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan®
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
- The Nestlé Cocoa Plan® works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Learn more: www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Since 1962, After Eight® mint thins have been delighting chocolate lovers with the perfect combination of mint and dark chocolate. Enjoy After Eight mint thins in this limited edition artistic collectable tin. The perfect finish to the perfect evening.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Invertase), Peppermint Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Mints = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains 24 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
2 x 200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1804kJ
|299kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|429kcal
|71kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|12.9g
|2.1g
|70g
|3%
|of which: saturates
|7.4g
|1.2g
|20g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|74.4g
|12.3g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|67.7g
|11.2g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|Protein
|2.2g
|0.4g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**2 mints
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 24 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
