Nestle After Eight Tin 2X200g

Nestle After Eight Tin 2X200g
£ 5.00
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Dark chocolates with peppermint flavoured fondant cream centre.
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Cocoa Plan®
  • Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
  • The Nestlé Cocoa Plan® works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Learn more: www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Since 1962, After Eight® mint thins have been delighting chocolate lovers with the perfect combination of mint and dark chocolate. Enjoy After Eight mint thins in this limited edition artistic collectable tin. The perfect finish to the perfect evening.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabiliser (Invertase), Peppermint Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 2 Mints = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 24 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2 x 200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy1804kJ299kJ8400kJ
-429kcal71kcal2000kcal4%
Fat12.9g2.1g70g3%
of which: saturates7.4g1.2g20g6%
Carbohydrate74.4g12.3g260g5%
of which: sugars67.7g11.2g90g12%
Fibre2.7g0.5g--
Protein2.2g0.4g50g1%
Salt0.03g0.01g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**2 mints----
Contains 24 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

