Oilatum Daily Junior Bath Foam 300Ml

Product Description
- Junior Bath Foam
- Make sure you do not miss any of your little one's skin with Oilatum Daily Soothe & Protect Junior Bath Foam.
- Specially designed for babies and children, our bath foam gently cleanses whilst maintaining the natural moisture barrier of your child's skin. Tested by dermatologists, our soap-free product is gentle enough for everyday use in babies.
- Use with Oilatum Daily Moisturising Lotion to soothe and protect your child's skin.
- To use at bath time, pour onto your hand or a flannel. Work into a foamy lather, and apply to wet skin and wet hair.
- Stiefel Skin Science Solutions
- For over 165 years, Stiefel Laboratories has been committed to advancing dermatology and skin science around the world.
- Oilatum Daily Junior Soothe & Protect Bath Foam is specially developed for babies and children with dry and eczema-prone skin
- Helps reduces occurrence of dry and itchy skin
- Everyday protection for visibly healthy skin
- Developed with dermatologists
- Pack size: 300ml
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Glycereth-2 Cocoate, Decyl Glucoside, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Glyceryl Oleate, Citric Acid, Laureth-2, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Carbomer, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Add a small amount to running water and swirl by hand.
Name and address
- Stiefel,
- 980 Great West Road,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Stiefel,
Return to
- Stiefel,
- 980 Great West Road,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- GB: 0800 917 95 11
- Stiefel,
- 12 Riverwalk,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- IE: 1800 441 442
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019