Heck Chicken Italia Burgers 228G

Heck Chicken Italia Burgers 228G
£ 2.50
£10.97/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken (85%) Burgers with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic and Seasoning
  • At Heck, we do things our own way.
  • We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
  • The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Gluten free
  • High protein
  • Chicken burgers with tomato, mozzarella, basil and garlic
  • Made in small batches because we're big on flavour and quality
  • Pack size: 228G
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

British Chicken (85%), Water, Pea Flour, Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Spice, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract), Oven Dried Tomato (2%), Basil (1%), Mozzarella Cheese (1%) (Milk) (Mozzarella Cheese, Anticaking Agent (Potato Starch)), Garlic (0.6%), Citrus Fibre

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 18-20 minutes, turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 12-14 minutes, turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British chicken

Warnings

  • Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

228g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)Per burger (98g) (grilled)
Energy 541 kJ / 129 kcal530 kJ / 126 kcal
Fat 3.9g3.8g
of which saturates 1.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate 1.6g1.6g
of which sugars 0.6g0.6g
Protein 21.5g21.1g
Salt 1.89g1.85g

Safety information

Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

