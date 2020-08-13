Bavaria 0.0% Beer 4X330ml

Five stars
Bought a selection of alcohol free lagers to try, this was the cheapest and was definitely the best, pleasantly surprised. We love it! Giving it Five Stars
Rough cheap nasty stick with the Heineken 0.0 far superior and better value
Substitute
I was not sure about them having changed my Becks Blue for this, but I think it is a winner. It is quite sweet, but when chilled has a nice full flavour and crispness on the tongue.
I couldnt believe it was alcohol free.it has amazing flavour and hoppy after taste even compared to original beers.The price is much cheaper than others
Its not bad, but a little sweet and missing the hopiness of some others (but its still better than the likes of Becks blue and Heineken alcohol free) and maybe a little too gassy. Sadly not a patch on the Bavaria 0.0% Wit (wheatbeer) which is the best non-alcohol ive ever tasted but Tesco sadly stopped stocking.
Fools the drinkers
Always drink it cold. I don't drink alcohol and don't like pop. So this one is just the ticket for parties. Also feel quite wicked when others look at my drink and say "I didn't think you drank alcohol?"
Dont.
Shocking, has aroma of wet dog and a taste thats indescribable - not in a good way! Heineken and Becks 0% is actually pretty good these days, go for them instead. Bavaria maybe has a use if you run out of disinfectant?
Too sweet for me
The ingredients from the bottle are: natural mineral water; barley malt; glucose syrup; add: lactic acid; hop extract; flavouring.
Good taste for non-alcoholic beer!
I drink this beer particularly in the summer when I'm driving. It is a good 0% beer with a taste that is pretty close to alcoholic beers.
Lovely
I don't even like beer but this is nice really chilled. O% & only 45 calories. And very cheap ! 👍