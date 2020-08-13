By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bavaria 0.0% Beer 4X330ml

3.5(11)Write a review
Bavaria 0.0% Beer 4X330ml
£ 2.25
£1.71/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Non-alcohol beer.
  • Bavaria 0.0% Original has a distinct beer character: with a slightly hop-like and malt aroma, a full body, and a grainy and sweet flavour from the sugars in the barley Malt that beautifully balance the bitter tones of the beer. To make ours alcohol-free, we use a patented technique that guarantees no alcohol is ever formed during the brewing process, making Bavaria 0.0% Original a true alcohol-free beer.
  • Bavaria is a Dutch premium imported lager, made by the Swinkels family. We're proud to be an independent, family owned brewery, making great beer in the village of Lieshout, Holland since 1719.
  • Premium 0.0% Dutch Pilsner
  • Brewed in Holland
  • Only 24 calories per 100ml
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Natural Mineral Water, Barley Malt, Wheat, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

ABV

0.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cool and dark

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Bavaria N.V.,
  • PO Box 1,
  • 5737 ZG Lieshout,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • www.bavaria.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 33cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL
Energy 24 kcal/100 kJ
Fat 0,0 g
of which saturated0,0 g
Carbohydrate 5,8 g
of which sugars 3,1 g
Protein 0,25 g
Salt 0,0 g

11 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Five stars

5 stars

Bought a selection of alcohol free lagers to try, this was the cheapest and was definitely the best, pleasantly surprised. We love it! Giving it Five Stars

Rough cheap nasty stick with the Heineken 0.0 far

1 stars

Rough cheap nasty stick with the Heineken 0.0 far superior and better value

Substitute

4 stars

I was not sure about them having changed my Becks Blue for this, but I think it is a winner. It is quite sweet, but when chilled has a nice full flavour and crispness on the tongue.

I couldnt believe it was alcohol free.it has amazi

5 stars

I couldnt believe it was alcohol free.it has amazing flavour and hoppy after taste even compared to original beers.The price is much cheaper than others

Its not bad, but a little sweet and missing the ho

3 stars

Its not bad, but a little sweet and missing the hopiness of some others (but its still better than the likes of Becks blue and Heineken alcohol free) and maybe a little too gassy. Sadly not a patch on the Bavaria 0.0% Wit (wheatbeer) which is the best non-alcohol ive ever tasted but Tesco sadly stopped stocking.

Fools the drinkers

4 stars

Always drink it cold. I don't drink alcohol and don't like pop. So this one is just the ticket for parties. Also feel quite wicked when others look at my drink and say "I didn't think you drank alcohol?"

Dont.

1 stars

Shocking, has aroma of wet dog and a taste thats indescribable - not in a good way! Heineken and Becks 0% is actually pretty good these days, go for them instead. Bavaria maybe has a use if you run out of disinfectant?

Too sweet for me

2 stars

The ingredients from the bottle are: natural mineral water; barley malt; glucose syrup; add: lactic acid; hop extract; flavouring.

Good taste for non-alcoholic beer!

4 stars

I drink this beer particularly in the summer when I'm driving. It is a good 0% beer with a taste that is pretty close to alcoholic beers.

Lovely

5 stars

I don't even like beer but this is nice really chilled. O% & only 45 calories. And very cheap ! 👍

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

