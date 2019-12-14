By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 4 Deep Filled Mince Pies

Tesco Free From 4 Deep Filled Mince Pies

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

One mince pie
  • Energy1108kJ 264kcal
    13%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars21.0g
    23%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1630kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free sweet shortcrust pastry cases made with rice flour, maize starch and potato starch, filled with mincemeat.
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (42%) [Sugar, Sultanas, Bramley Apple Pulp [Bramley Apple, Preservative (Acetic Acid)], Currants, Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Citric Acid)], Modified Maize Starch, Orange Peel, Mixed Spice [Coriander, Cinnamon, Ginger, Caraway, Nutmeg, Clove], Raisins, Lemon Zest, Orange Oil], Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Maize Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar Beet Fibre, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Stearic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Best served warm.
Can be eaten hot or cold.
Remove outer packaging.
Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray.
Heat in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 5-6 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

Net Contents

4 x Mince Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mince pie (68g)
Energy1630kJ / 388kcal1108kJ / 264kcal
Fat13.5g9.2g
Saturates7.0g4.8g
Carbohydrate64.1g43.6g
Sugars30.9g21.0g
Fibre1.8g1.2g
Protein1.5g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

14 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Delicious and tasty

5 stars

Delicious and tasty

Poor batch?

1 stars

Usually great, but the box I had last week was great pastry, mushy filling. It was half full and half air. The Free From Iced Fruit Slices were the same.....thin, shallow and pasty. Bad batches or a supplier problem?

Third Box

5 stars

These are lovely. Just ordered some more. I don’t think anyone would know they were gluten free if you didn’t tell them.

In my opinion The pastry is great for free from st

5 stars

In my opinion The pastry is great for free from standards, I have come across and tasted alot. like with tescos free from bread this is very tasty and very competitive! I will be buying more over festive period, very happy tesco with this product! well done!

well done Tesco! for thinking of us! no one else s

5 stars

well done Tesco! for thinking of us! no one else seems to! I have had to go without mince pies previous Christmases because I couldn't get this anywhere! not to mention you have a fantastic range of 'free-from' ice-creams and desserts! Thank you

TESCO FREE FROM MINCE PIES - ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!

5 stars

I have never been able to enjoy a mince pie until I tasted your pies. They are delicious, succulent, taste normal (which is a bonus) but even better than the ones with gluten so my family say. Try them as they are quite an experience!! The only negative is that they sell out far too quickly.

Just awful

1 stars

These pies tasted like pure sugar. Why is it that so many free from products are loaded with sugar. Is it to hide the taste of everything else in them. Threw them in the bin!

Just Horrible!

1 stars

These Tesco Mince Pies were amongst the most awful gluten free products I have tried since being diagnosed as Coeliac 10 years ago. The pastry was very thick, soft, claggy and tasteless. They appeared to be cooked, as the tops were a golden brown, but turn them over and the base was wet, pale and bordering on being raw. Purchasing GF items for me is a necessity, not a lifestyle choice, At almost four times the price of non GF Mince Pies, I am very disappointed that Tesco has not produced a more palatable substitute. I was unable to leave a No Star rating, so to leave my review I have had to give one star.

Awful tasteless mince pies

1 stars

This product was absolutely awful. Soft tasteless pastry with a tiny line of filling. Mainly horrible pastry making up the majority. Couldn't face eating them :( have tasted much better from other suppliers

Bought these last year and they were delicious. Un

2 stars

Bought these last year and they were delicious. Unfortunately, this year they have EGG in them so I can't have them. Why? Mince pies should be free from all allergens so everyone can enjoy them.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

