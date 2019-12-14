Tesco Free From 4 Deep Filled Mince Pies

Delicious and tasty
Poor batch?
Usually great, but the box I had last week was great pastry, mushy filling. It was half full and half air. The Free From Iced Fruit Slices were the same.....thin, shallow and pasty. Bad batches or a supplier problem?
Third Box
These are lovely. Just ordered some more. I don’t think anyone would know they were gluten free if you didn’t tell them.
In my opinion The pastry is great for free from standards, I have come across and tasted alot. like with tescos free from bread this is very tasty and very competitive! I will be buying more over festive period, very happy tesco with this product! well done!
well done Tesco! for thinking of us! no one else seems to! I have had to go without mince pies previous Christmases because I couldn't get this anywhere! not to mention you have a fantastic range of 'free-from' ice-creams and desserts! Thank you
TESCO FREE FROM MINCE PIES - ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!
I have never been able to enjoy a mince pie until I tasted your pies. They are delicious, succulent, taste normal (which is a bonus) but even better than the ones with gluten so my family say. Try them as they are quite an experience!! The only negative is that they sell out far too quickly.
Just awful
These pies tasted like pure sugar. Why is it that so many free from products are loaded with sugar. Is it to hide the taste of everything else in them. Threw them in the bin!
Just Horrible!
These Tesco Mince Pies were amongst the most awful gluten free products I have tried since being diagnosed as Coeliac 10 years ago. The pastry was very thick, soft, claggy and tasteless. They appeared to be cooked, as the tops were a golden brown, but turn them over and the base was wet, pale and bordering on being raw. Purchasing GF items for me is a necessity, not a lifestyle choice, At almost four times the price of non GF Mince Pies, I am very disappointed that Tesco has not produced a more palatable substitute. I was unable to leave a No Star rating, so to leave my review I have had to give one star.
Awful tasteless mince pies
This product was absolutely awful. Soft tasteless pastry with a tiny line of filling. Mainly horrible pastry making up the majority. Couldn't face eating them :( have tasted much better from other suppliers
Bought these last year and they were delicious. Unfortunately, this year they have EGG in them so I can't have them. Why? Mince pies should be free from all allergens so everyone can enjoy them.