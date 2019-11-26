By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barry Norman Pickled Onions 560G

4.5(10)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • Premium Pickled Onions
  • Barry Norman never buys pickles. By a mixture of trial and error, 19th century recipes handed down from his grandmother and expert advice, he concocts for himself the ones he really likes. He's pretty sure you'll enjoy them too.
  • 100% British onions
  • Hot & spicy
  • Crisp & crunchy for the true connoisseur
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Onions, Barley Malt Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Salt, Spices (Mustard)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dark place, refrigerate after opening and consume within 8 weeks.Best Before end see lid.

Warnings

  • Do not buy if centre of cap be depressed
  • Safety cap

Name and address

Return to

  • www.pickleodeon.co.uk

Drained weight

280g

Net Contents

560g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as drained
Energy:274kJ/65kcal
Fat:<0.5g
- of which saturates:0.1g
Carbohydrate:15g
- of which sugars:14g
Fibre:1.6g
Protein:1g
Salt:3g

Safety information

View more safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Like homemade

5 stars

Excellent. Crunchy, spicy and not sweet. Glad these are back in stock.

Superb!

5 stars

None better.

Barry Norman knows his onions...excellent product!

5 stars

Just as pickled onions should be. Home-made/traditional flavours. You've tried the rest, now try the best!

Amazing don’t want any others.

5 stars

Amazing don't want any others.

Excellent!

5 stars

Just tried these, really tasty and crunchy, recommend.

Not a patch on Garners or Haywards pickled onions,

2 stars

Not a patch on Garners or Haywards pickled onions, soggy texture, not at all "crisp and cruchy" as descibed on the label

Seriously spicy, tangy and crunchy pickled onions.

5 stars

Seriously spicy, tangy and crunchy pickled onions. So good you'll find yourself just eating them straight from the fridge!

Pickled onions how they should be!

5 stars

Tastes like pickled onions used to! Yes, they aren't cheap, but wow, these pack a wonderful punch. The combination of the spices and quality vinegar (makes your scalp tingle - well mine, anyway) creates an amazing flavour which brings out the flavour in these onions. Treat yourself, you won't regret it!

No regrets buying these pickled onions

4 stars

Good quality product. I had them on their own and with cheese amongst other uses. Hot and crispy, as described on the label. Best before date was two years in to the future. It does say keep refrigerated after opening and consume within eight weeks. I don't keep this kind of stuff in the fridge, and these are so tasty they won't be around for eight weeks.

The best pickled onions in the world!

5 stars

The best pickled onions in the world!

