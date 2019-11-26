Barry Norman Pickled Onions 560G

Like homemade
Excellent. Crunchy, spicy and not sweet. Glad these are back in stock.
Superb!
None better.
Barry Norman knows his onions...excellent product!
Just as pickled onions should be. Home-made/traditional flavours. You've tried the rest, now try the best!
Amazing don’t want any others.
Amazing don’t want any others.
Excellent!
Just tried these, really tasty and crunchy, recommend.
Not a patch on Garners or Haywards pickled onions,
Not a patch on Garners or Haywards pickled onions, soggy texture, not at all "crisp and cruchy" as descibed on the label
Seriously spicy, tangy and crunchy pickled onions.
Seriously spicy, tangy and crunchy pickled onions. So good you'll find yourself just eating them straight from the fridge!
Pickled onions how they should be!
Tastes like pickled onions used to! Yes, they aren't cheap, but wow, these pack a wonderful punch. The combination of the spices and quality vinegar (makes your scalp tingle - well mine, anyway) creates an amazing flavour which brings out the flavour in these onions. Treat yourself, you won't regret it!
No regrets buying these pickled onions
Good quality product. I had them on their own and with cheese amongst other uses. Hot and crispy, as described on the label. Best before date was two years in to the future. It does say keep refrigerated after opening and consume within eight weeks. I don't keep this kind of stuff in the fridge, and these are so tasty they won't be around for eight weeks.
The best pickled onions in the world!
The best pickled onions in the world!