By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tic Tac Lime And Orange 49G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tic Tac Lime And Orange 49G
£ 1.30
£2.66/100g

Product Description

  • Lime and Orange Flavoured Drops
  • Refreshing little lifts
  • Pack size: 49G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maltodextrins, Acid (Tartaric), Rice Starch, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Flavourings, Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Powdered Lemon Juice, Colours (Beta Carotene, Curcumin, Carminic Acid, Copper Complex of Chlorophyllins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

100 Count

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 7 Croxley Green Business Park,
  • Herts.,
  • WD18 8PA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 7 Croxley Green Business Park,
  • Herts.,
  • WD18 8PA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

49g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1640/386 kJ/kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 95g
of which sugars 91.4g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tic-Tac Lime & Orange 18G

£ 0.60
£3.34/100g

Offer

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 415G

£ 0.85
£2.05/kg

Offer

Tic Tac Mixers Cherry/Cola 18G

£ 0.60
£3.34/100g

Offer

Kinder Mini Treats 16 Pack 200G

£ 2.20
£1.10/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here